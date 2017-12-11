Programming/Development: fwupd, LLVM and More
The BlueCore CSR chips are used everywhere. If you have a “wireless” speaker or headphones that uses Bluetooth there is a high probability that it’s using a CSR chip inside. This makes the addition of CSR support into fwupd a big deal to access a lot of vendors. It’s a lot easier to say “just upload firmware” rather than “you have to write code” so I think it’s useful to have done this work.
Imagine a scenario where a programmer needs to follow a couple of tried and tested procedures to write code that becomes a part of a bigger program that needs some insightful contribution from another programmer. So, is the first programmer really needed? Can’t we find a robotic replacement for the same?
In the past, GitHub CEO had already made a prediction which says that future of coding is no coding at all. A similar speculation has been made by the researchers at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tennessee, who have said that machines will write most of their own code by 2040.
Open source In-Memory Data Grid (IMDG) company Hazelcast has joined the Eclipse Foundation – and it has done so for a reason.
Hazelcast’s primary focus will be on JCache the Eclipse MicroProfile and EE4J.
In particular, Hazelcast will be collaborating with members to popularize JCache, a Java Specification Request (JSR-107).
So what place does JCache fill in the universe then?
Software: Darktable, VLC, Mesa, Audacity, Toplip, GNUstep
The open-source Darktable RAW photography software that's long been available for Linux and macOS has finally been ported to Microsoft Windows. But fortunately that's not all to be found in Darktable 2.4.
While Windows support is their big headline feature of Darktable 2.4, the RC1 release that came out today is also packed with other improvements.
Another week has flown by, making it time for another round-up of pertinent Linux app releases that didn’t manage to wangle a full post’s worth of waffle on this site.
This week’s crop of curios includes updates to the world’s most popular open-source video player, the world’s most popular open-source audio editor, and the world’s most popular open-source graphics drivers.
There are numerous file encryption tools available on the market to protect your files. We have already reviewed some encryption tools such as Cryptomater, Cryptkeeper, CryptGo, Cryptr, Tomb, and GnuPG etc. Today, we will be discussing yet another file encryption and decryption command line utility named “Toplip”. It is a free and open source encryption utility that uses a very strong encryption method called AES256, along with an XTS-AES design to safeguard your confidential data. Also, it uses Scrypt, a password-based key derivation function, to protect your passphrases against brute-force attacks.
GNUstep is the long-standing free software project working to implement Apple's Cocoa Objective-C frameworks used by macOS. The GNU project has made new releases of their GUI and Back libraries.
GNUstep GUI 0.26 is out this morning as the latest update to their graphical user-interface library. GNUstep GUI 0.26 has a number of compatibility improvements, translation updates, mouse tracking logic improvements, bug fixes, and other work.
Today at Monday, 11 December 2017, we happily release our latest free ebook "Newbie's Guide to Ubuntu 17.10". This ebook is intended for new users (especially you who come from MS Windows) with the main contents divided in three parts: operating the desktop, using the file manager, and managing the settings, plus, an easy guide to install Ubuntu system with pictures. You can download this ebook at no cost as ODT and PDF formats. You are free to read, copy, edit, remix, print, share, lend, sell, and distribute this ebook because it's licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0. Download this ebook and share to your friends! Happy learning!
