Software: Darktable, VLC, Mesa, Audacity, Toplip, GNUstep
Darktable 2.4-RC1 Rolls Out With Windows Support, OpenCL Improvements
The open-source Darktable RAW photography software that's long been available for Linux and macOS has finally been ported to Microsoft Windows. But fortunately that's not all to be found in Darktable 2.4.
While Windows support is their big headline feature of Darktable 2.4, the RC1 release that came out today is also packed with other improvements.
Linux Release Roundup: VLC, Mesa, Audacity + More
Another week has flown by, making it time for another round-up of pertinent Linux app releases that didn’t manage to wangle a full post’s worth of waffle on this site.
This week’s crop of curios includes updates to the world’s most popular open-source video player, the world’s most popular open-source audio editor, and the world’s most popular open-source graphics drivers.
Toplip – A Very Strong File Encryption And Decryption CLI Utility
There are numerous file encryption tools available on the market to protect your files. We have already reviewed some encryption tools such as Cryptomater, Cryptkeeper, CryptGo, Cryptr, Tomb, and GnuPG etc. Today, we will be discussing yet another file encryption and decryption command line utility named “Toplip”. It is a free and open source encryption utility that uses a very strong encryption method called AES256, along with an XTS-AES design to safeguard your confidential data. Also, it uses Scrypt, a password-based key derivation function, to protect your passphrases against brute-force attacks.
GNUstep Takes Another Step Forward For Implementing Apple's Cocoa Frameworks
GNUstep is the long-standing free software project working to implement Apple's Cocoa Objective-C frameworks used by macOS. The GNU project has made new releases of their GUI and Back libraries.
GNUstep GUI 0.26 is out this morning as the latest update to their graphical user-interface library. GNUstep GUI 0.26 has a number of compatibility improvements, translation updates, mouse tracking logic improvements, bug fixes, and other work.
Programming/Development: fwupd, LLVM and More
