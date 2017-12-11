Programming/Development: fwupd, LLVM and More
CSR devices now supported in fwupd
The BlueCore CSR chips are used everywhere. If you have a “wireless” speaker or headphones that uses Bluetooth there is a high probability that it’s using a CSR chip inside. This makes the addition of CSR support into fwupd a big deal to access a lot of vendors. It’s a lot easier to say “just upload firmware” rather than “you have to write code” so I think it’s useful to have done this work.
Skylake Server Scheduler Model Updated In LLVM 6.0 Along With Other Intel CPU Updates
Most Software Code Will Be Written By Machines By 2040, Researchers Predict
Imagine a scenario where a programmer needs to follow a couple of tried and tested procedures to write code that becomes a part of a bigger program that needs some insightful contribution from another programmer. So, is the first programmer really needed? Can’t we find a robotic replacement for the same?
In the past, GitHub CEO had already made a prediction which says that future of coding is no coding at all. A similar speculation has been made by the researchers at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tennessee, who have said that machines will write most of their own code by 2040.
Hazelcast joins Eclipse, JCache is key focal point
Open source In-Memory Data Grid (IMDG) company Hazelcast has joined the Eclipse Foundation – and it has done so for a reason.
Hazelcast’s primary focus will be on JCache the Eclipse MicroProfile and EE4J.
In particular, Hazelcast will be collaborating with members to popularize JCache, a Java Specification Request (JSR-107).
So what place does JCache fill in the universe then?
