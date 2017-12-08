today's howtos
-
How to enable Nested Virtualization in KVM on CentOS 7 / RHEL 7
-
How to View Colored Man Pages in Linux
-
5 Hidden Tips and Tricks for Google Chrome On Android
-
Important BASH tips tricks for Beginners
-
How To Count The Number Of Files And Folders/Directories In Linux
-
How to flush Redis cache and delete everything using the CLI
-
Oh My Fish! Make Your Shell Beautiful
-
Systemd, Devuan, and Debian; FOSS at the Back End
Graphics: AMD, Mesa, VESA and More
Games: Rocket League, Ultimate Trivia Challenge, Grass Cutter, Hyper Knights: Battles, Opus Magnum
If You're Ready for Arch, ArchMerge Eases the Way
Newcomer ArchMerge Linux offers a big change for the better to those switching from the Debian Linux lineage to the Arch Linux infrastructure. ArchMerge Linux is a recent spinoff of ArchLabs Linux. I recently reviewed Archlabs and found it to be a step up from most Arch Linux offerings in terms of installation and usability. Arch Linux distros, in general, are notorious for their challenging installation and software management processes. ArchMerge Linux brings a few extra ingredients that make trying it well worth your while if you want to consider migrating to the Arch Linux platform. Still, no Arch Linux distro is a suitable starting point for Linux newcomers. That reality does not change with ArchMerge, although it helps ease the process considerably for those who are ready for it.
