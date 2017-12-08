Games: Rocket League, Ultimate Trivia Challenge, Grass Cutter, Hyper Knights: Battles, Opus Magnum
The Rocket League 'Frosty Fest' event is now live
From now until January 2nd the Rocket League [Steam] 'Frosty Fest' event is live allowing you to earn some special items.
The Ultimate Trivia Challenge might be a good choice for a party
The Ultimate Trivia Challenge [Steam, Official Site] is a game that will test your knowledge about various subjects, it has Linux support and it might be a good choice for when you're having a little party.
Grass Cutter, a super cheap and silly casual game about cutting grass that's actually not bad
Need a super cheap time filler? Grass Cutter [Steam] seems like a reasonable game to add to your backlog that has Linux support.
Battle simulation game where you create units 'Hyper Knights: Battles' is now out
In Hyper Knights: Battles [Steam, Official Site] you make your own battles and your own units and then send them into battle and watch the carnage.
Developed by Endless Loop Studios, the same people who made Hyper Knights, Blueprint Tycoon, Game Corp DX and more. Good to see them continue to support Linux with the indie games.
Open-ended puzzle game 'Opus Magnum' from Zachtronics has left Early Access
Zachtronics certainly know their puzzle games like SpaceChem, TIS-100 and now their open-ended puzzle game 'Opus Magnum' [Steam, Official Site] joins the finished game crew.
