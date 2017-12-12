Today in Techrights
- The End of Software Patents and PTAB’s Role in Enforcing That End
- No, China Isn’t Most Innovative, It’s Just Granting a Lot of Low-Quality Patents
- Battistelli-Campinos Transition Will Be a Smooth One as the Administrative Council Remains the Same and the Boards Still Besieged
- German Media Helps Cover Up — Not Cover — the Latest EPO Scandal
- PTAB Haters Fail to Guard Bogus Patents, But They Still Try
- Team UPC’s Tilmann Defends Rogue Vote at 1 AM in the Morning With Just 5% of Politicians (Those With Vested Interests) Attending
- The Mask Falls: Lobbyist David Kappos Now Composes Pieces for the Patent Trolls’ Lobby (IAM)
- The EPO Protest Tomorrow Isn’t Just About Judge Corcoran But About the EPO as a Whole
- Links 12/12/2017: New BlackArch ISO and Stable Kernels
Games: Radeon Benchmarks, New Games, and CrossOver 17
Graphics: NVIDIA and AMD
End of Fedora 27 Modular Server
Early Returns on Firefox Quantum Point to Growth
When we set out to launch Firefox Quantum earlier this year, we knew we had a hugely improved product. It not only felt faster — with a look and feel that tested off the charts — it was measurably faster. Thanks to multiple changes under the hood, we doubled Firefox’s speed while using 30% less memory than Chrome. In less than a month, Firefox Quantum has already been installed by over 170M people around the world. We’re just getting started and early returns are super encouraging. Also: Mozilla Joins Net Neutrality Blackout for ‘Break the Internet’ Day
