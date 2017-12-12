Android Leftovers
Games: Radeon Benchmarks, New Games, and CrossOver 17
Graphics: NVIDIA and AMD
End of Fedora 27 Modular Server
Early Returns on Firefox Quantum Point to Growth
When we set out to launch Firefox Quantum earlier this year, we knew we had a hugely improved product. It not only felt faster — with a look and feel that tested off the charts — it was measurably faster. Thanks to multiple changes under the hood, we doubled Firefox’s speed while using 30% less memory than Chrome. In less than a month, Firefox Quantum has already been installed by over 170M people around the world. We’re just getting started and early returns are super encouraging. Also: Mozilla Joins Net Neutrality Blackout for ‘Break the Internet’ Day
