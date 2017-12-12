Getting started with the Notepadqq Linux text editor
I don't do Windows. The operating system, I mean. At least, not on my own computers and not with any of my own work.
When I was a consultant, I often had to work out of my clients' offices, which meant using their hardware, which also meant using Windows at many of those offices.
Even when using Windows, I tried to install as much open source software as I could. Why? Because it works as well as (if not better than) its proprietary equivalents. One of the applications I always installed was Notepad++, which Opensource.com community moderator Ruth Holloway looked at in 2016.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 655 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Linux Foundation: Juniper/OpenContrail and Bell Canada at Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP)
Software: Everdo, GIMP, Notepadqq
Getting started with the Notepadqq Linux text editor
I don't do Windows. The operating system, I mean. At least, not on my own computers and not with any of my own work. When I was a consultant, I often had to work out of my clients' offices, which meant using their hardware, which also meant using Windows at many of those offices. Even when using Windows, I tried to install as much open source software as I could. Why? Because it works as well as (if not better than) its proprietary equivalents. One of the applications I always installed was Notepad++, which Opensource.com community moderator Ruth Holloway looked at in 2016.
Recent comments
3 days 14 hours ago
6 days 8 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 1 hour ago
5 weeks 5 days ago
5 weeks 6 days ago
5 weeks 6 days ago