Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

I'm Brian Fox, Author of the Bash Shell, and This Is How I Work

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of December 2017 05:23:37 PM Filed under
GNU

Brian Fox is a titan of open source software. As the first employee of Richard Stallman’s Free Software Foundation, he wrote several core GNU components, including the GNU Bash shell. Now he’s a board member of the National Association of Voting Officials and co-founder of Orchid Labs, which delivers uncensored and private internet access to users like those behind China’s firewall. We talked to him about his career and how he works.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Red Hat and Fedora News

  • Red Hat Adds Common Criteria Security Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
    Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, has achieved an additional Common Criteria Certification. Enhancing the existing Evaluation Assurance Level 4+ certification announced in October 2016, this certification was under the General-Purpose Operating System Protection Profile (OSPP) 3.9. Red Hat Enterprise Linux was the first operating system to be Common Criteria-certified with Linux Container Framework Support, underscoring Red Hat’s commitment to delivering hardened and more secure IT innovations like Linux containers.
  • ASX Upgrades Its Technical Architecture to Improve Requirements for Business Productivity with JBoss Middleware
  • Fedora 25 Linux Operating System Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Fedora 27
    As of December 12, 2017, the Fedora 25 Linux operating system is no longer supported and it won't receive further updates or security patches as it reached end of life. Fedora 25 Linux was released last year on November 22, and will be remembered as the first release of the GNU/Linux distribution to adopt the next-generation Wayland display server by default for its Workstation edition using the acclaimed GNOME desktop environment. Fedora Project usually provides updates for each Fedora Linux release until a month after the second succeeding version of the operating system is released. Fedora 25 received thirteen months of support, and now that Fedora 27 Linux is out as of November 14, 2017, users need to upgrade.
  • Server Edition of Fedora 27 Linux Is Finally Here, but It Lacks Modularity
    Three weeks after the launch of the Fedora 27 Linux operating system, the Fedora Project announced the release of Fedora 27 Server edition, but it's not what you might have expected.

OSS Leftovers

Openwashing and FUD

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6