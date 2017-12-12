Games: Finding Paradise, ARK: Survival Evolved, Party Panic, LandTraveller, Xenomarine
-
The release trailer for Finding Paradise, the follow-up of To the Moon is up
Finding Paradise is due to release with same-day Linux support tomorrow, to get you in the mood the official trailer is now up.
-
ARK: Survival Evolved is currently broken on Linux, water apparently fixed and ARK: Aberration released
Studio Wildcard have finally released an official fix for the broken water in ARK: Survival Evolved [Steam] on certain maps, sadly though it seems they've broken the Linux version completely.
-
Party Panic adds a board game mode in a free update, looks like good fun
Party Panic [Steam, Official Site], the online and local-multiplayer party game just had a big update which includes a much requested board game mode.
-
Bystander, a game that looks similar to Papers, Please adds Linux support
Bystander, [Steam] a game about making sure people follow the law that seems a little like Papers, Please has added Linux support.
-
Sweet 2D RPG 'LandTraveller' updated with a ton of new content
-
Sci-fi roguelike 'Xenomarine' has a huge update with 40 new alien types
Xenomarine [Official Site, itch.io, Steam] feels quite a bit like playing a 2D roguelike version of the old Alien Trilogy game and it just had a huge content update.
-
