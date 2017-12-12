Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Graphics: Radeon and Vulkan2

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of December 2017 07:08:37 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • Radeon Overlay Is Similar To A Feature Mesa Offered For Years

    With yesterday's release of the Radeon Software Adrenalin driver for Windows, it actually picks up a feature that is roughly similar to something the open-source Radeon driver stack - and all of the Mesa's Gallium3D drivers for that matter - have offered for years.

  • Radeon GPU Profiler Updated For Better Profiling Of Vulkan Games

    Following yesterday's excitement around the Radeon Software Adrenalin Driver as well as word of AMD open-sourcing their Linux driver and making other Linux driver changes, AMD's GPUOpen team has announced the release of a new version of Radeon GPU Profiler.

  • Qualcomm Mentions "Vulkan2" & What I Would Suspect Of "Vulkan 2.0"

    During last week's Snapdragon Technology Summit, a few references to "Vulkan2" were dropped... Well, here's the official comment from Khronos on that as well as my thoughts on this hypothetical next version of Vulkan.

    Several Phoronix readers have pointed out (e.g.) references to "Vulkan2" in the context of the new Snapdragon 845 SoC announced at this year's Snapdragon Technology Summit. The Snapdragon 845 with Adreno 630 does mention "Vulkan2" support.

»

More in Tux Machines

Red Hat and Fedora News

  • Red Hat Adds Common Criteria Security Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
    Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, has achieved an additional Common Criteria Certification. Enhancing the existing Evaluation Assurance Level 4+ certification announced in October 2016, this certification was under the General-Purpose Operating System Protection Profile (OSPP) 3.9. Red Hat Enterprise Linux was the first operating system to be Common Criteria-certified with Linux Container Framework Support, underscoring Red Hat’s commitment to delivering hardened and more secure IT innovations like Linux containers.
  • ASX Upgrades Its Technical Architecture to Improve Requirements for Business Productivity with JBoss Middleware
  • Fedora 25 Linux Operating System Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Fedora 27
    As of December 12, 2017, the Fedora 25 Linux operating system is no longer supported and it won't receive further updates or security patches as it reached end of life. Fedora 25 Linux was released last year on November 22, and will be remembered as the first release of the GNU/Linux distribution to adopt the next-generation Wayland display server by default for its Workstation edition using the acclaimed GNOME desktop environment. Fedora Project usually provides updates for each Fedora Linux release until a month after the second succeeding version of the operating system is released. Fedora 25 received thirteen months of support, and now that Fedora 27 Linux is out as of November 14, 2017, users need to upgrade.
  • Server Edition of Fedora 27 Linux Is Finally Here, but It Lacks Modularity
    Three weeks after the launch of the Fedora 27 Linux operating system, the Fedora Project announced the release of Fedora 27 Server edition, but it's not what you might have expected.

OSS Leftovers

Openwashing and FUD

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6