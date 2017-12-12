Openwashing and FUD
Starburst Accelerates Presto Adoption for Fast, Interactive Queries of Big Data
Teradata Partners with Starburst, a New Company Focused on Continuing the Success of the Presto Open Source Project
Challenges and Solutions in Edge Computing: The Future [Ed: Intel buying itself a puff piece]
Intel Adding ‘Hardware Lock’ To Prevent ME Chip Hacking In Future
While you might be thinking about the ways to get rid of the secret (flawed) ME chip Intel puts insider its processors, the silicon giant has announced their plans to prevent the ME chip from getting hacked in the future.
Know Before You Grow: Proprietary Transportation Systems and Open Source Software Risk
We live in the era of gig economies and e-commerce, where supply chains are evolving before our eyes due in part to the speed of technological innovation. All transportation and logistics services are under pressure to deliver highly analytic data-rich solutions in addition to freight. The challenge to gain advantage through information technology systems, let alone to remain competitive, is often met through “homegrown” proprietary IT solutions in addition to those many options available on the market.
Developing proprietary IT systems, whether for core operating systems or customer-facing applications, can be a costly endeavor and therefore the speed and cost of development tend to be areas of concern. Most IT systems today contain what is known as open source software because using open source is generally much more cost-effective than developing entirely from scratch. While using open source software is advantageous in some ways, it also carries certain risks that must be navigated in order to achieve and protect the full potential of a homegrown system.
