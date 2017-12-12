OSS Leftovers
Asynchronous decision-making: Helping remote teams succeed
In contrast, asynchronous decision-making, which is often used in large open source projects—for example, at the Apache Software Foundation (ASF), where I'm most active—provides an efficient way for teams to move forward with minimal meetings. Many open source projects involve only a few meetings each year (and some none at all), yet development teams consistently produce high-quality software.
Fastest Growing Open Source Database MariaDB Partners With Global Visual Analytics Leader Tableau
How a maker with Type I diabetes led an open source project to create a free-as-in-code artificial pancreas
Dana Lewis kickstarted the Open Artificial Pancreas System (previously) by trying to solve her own problems with monitoring her glucose levels, calculating insulin doses, and administering them around the clock -- an onerous task that her life depended on, which disrupted her sleep and challenged her to make reliable calculations regarding dangerous substances while her blood-sugar levels were troughing or spiking.
Use this calculator and see how the tax bill will affect your paycheck
The OSPC contributes to an open-source tool, called Tax Calculator, developed by economists and contributors across the partisan divide that anyone can use to better understand tax policy.
LTE NB Internet Of Things Open Source Arduino Shield
An open-source LTE shield equipped with SIMCOM’s SIM7000-series modules combined with the latest LTE CAT-M technology has been created by Hackaday member Timothy Woo to enable Arduino users to easily connect low-power Internet of Things devices to next-generation cellular technology!
