As of December 12, 2017, the Fedora 25 Linux operating system is no longer supported and it won't receive further updates or security patches as it reached end of life.

Fedora 25 Linux was released last year on November 22, and will be remembered as the first release of the GNU/Linux distribution to adopt the next-generation Wayland display server by default for its Workstation edition using the acclaimed GNOME desktop environment.

Fedora Project usually provides updates for each Fedora Linux release until a month after the second succeeding version of the operating system is released. Fedora 25 received thirteen months of support, and now that Fedora 27 Linux is out as of November 14, 2017, users need to upgrade.