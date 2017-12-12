Language Selection

Linux Foundation: Servers, Kubernetes and OpenContrail

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of December 2017 08:40:40 PM Filed under
Server
  • Many cloud-native hands try to make light work of Kubernetes

    The Cloud Native Computing Foundation, home of the Kubernetes open-source community, grew wildly this year. It welcomed membership from industry giants like Amazon Web Services Inc. and broke attendance records at last week’s KubeCon + CloudNativeCon conference in Austin, Texas. This is all happy news for Kubernetes — the favored platform for orchestrating containers (a virtualized method for running distributed applications). The technology needs all the untangling, simplifying fingers it can get.

    This is also why most in the community are happy to tamp down their competitive instincts to chip away at common difficulties. “You kind of have to,” said Michelle Noorali (pictured), senior software engineer at Microsoft and co-chair of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America & Europe 2017. “These problems are really hard.”

  • Leveraging NFV and SDN for network slicing

    Network slicing is poised to play a pivotal role in the enablement of 5G. The technology allows operators to run multiple virtual networks on top of a single, physical infrastructure. With 5G commercialization set for 2020, many are wondering to what extend network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) can help move network slicing forward.

  • Juniper moves OpenContrail's SDN codebase to Linux Foundation

    Juniper Networks has announced its intent to move the codebase for OpenContrail, an open-source network virtualisation platform for the cloud, to the Linux Foundation. OpenContrail provides both software-defined networking (SDN) and security features and has been deployed by various organisations, including cloud providers, telecom operators and enterprises to simplify operational complexities and automate workload management across diverse cloud environments.

  • Juniper moves OpenContrail’s codebase to Linux Foundation, advances cloud approach

    Juniper Networks plans to move the codebase for its OpenContrail open-source network virtualization platform for the cloud to the Linux Foundation, broadening its efforts to drive more software innovations into the broader IT and service provider community.

    The vendor is hardly a novice in developing open source platforms. In 2013, Juniper released its Contrail products as open sourced and built a user and developer community around the project. To drive its next growth phase, Juniper expanded the project’s governance, creating an even more open, community-led effort.

  • 3 Essential Questions to Ask at Your Next Tech Interview

    The annual Open Source Jobs Report from Dice and The Linux Foundation reveals a lot about prospects for open source professionals and hiring activity in the year ahead. In this year’s report, 86 percent of tech professionals said that knowing open source has advanced their careers. Yet what happens with all that experience when it comes time for advancing within their own organization or applying for a new roles elsewhere?

  • Red Hat Adds Common Criteria Security Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
    Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, has achieved an additional Common Criteria Certification. Enhancing the existing Evaluation Assurance Level 4+ certification announced in October 2016, this certification was under the General-Purpose Operating System Protection Profile (OSPP) 3.9. Red Hat Enterprise Linux was the first operating system to be Common Criteria-certified with Linux Container Framework Support, underscoring Red Hat’s commitment to delivering hardened and more secure IT innovations like Linux containers.
  • ASX Upgrades Its Technical Architecture to Improve Requirements for Business Productivity with JBoss Middleware
  • Fedora 25 Linux Operating System Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Fedora 27
    As of December 12, 2017, the Fedora 25 Linux operating system is no longer supported and it won't receive further updates or security patches as it reached end of life. Fedora 25 Linux was released last year on November 22, and will be remembered as the first release of the GNU/Linux distribution to adopt the next-generation Wayland display server by default for its Workstation edition using the acclaimed GNOME desktop environment. Fedora Project usually provides updates for each Fedora Linux release until a month after the second succeeding version of the operating system is released. Fedora 25 received thirteen months of support, and now that Fedora 27 Linux is out as of November 14, 2017, users need to upgrade.
  • Server Edition of Fedora 27 Linux Is Finally Here, but It Lacks Modularity
    Three weeks after the launch of the Fedora 27 Linux operating system, the Fedora Project announced the release of Fedora 27 Server edition, but it's not what you might have expected.

