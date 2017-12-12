Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Software: GIMP, VLC, Cryptsetup, Caprine, KWin and NetworkManager

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of December 2017 08:42:15 PM Filed under
Software
  • GIMP 2.9.8 Open-Source Image Editor Released with On-Canvas Gradient Editing

    GIMP 2.9.8, a development version towards the major GIMP 2.10 release, was announced by developer Alexandre Prokoudine for all supported platforms, including Linux, Mac, and Windows.

  • GIMP 2.9.8 Released

    Newly released GIMP 2.9.8 introduces on-canvas gradient editing and various enhancements while focusing on bugfixing and stability. For a complete list of changes please see NEWS.

  • It Looks Like VLC 3.0 Will Finally Be Released Soon

    VLC 3.0 is something we've been looking forward to for years and it's looking like that big multimedia player update could be released very soon.

    Thanks to Phoronix reader Fran for pointing out that VLC 3.0 release candidates have begun to not much attention. VLC 3.0 RC1 was tagged at the end of November and then on Tuesday marked VLC 3.0 RC2 being tagged, but without any official release announcements.

  • cryptsetup 2.0.0
  • Cryptsetup 2.0 Released With LUKS2 Format Support

    A new major release is available of Cryptsetup, the user-space utility for dealing with the DMCrypt kernel module for setting up encrypted disk volumes.

    Cryptsetup 2.0.0 is notable in that it introduces support for the new on-disk LUKS2 format but still retaining support for LUKS(1). The LUKS2 format is security hardened to a greater extent, more extensible than LUKS, supports in-place upgrading from LUKS, and other changes.

  • Caprine – An Unofficial Elegant Facebook Messenger Desktop App

    There is no doubt Facebook is one of the most popular and dynamic social network platform in the modern Internet era. It has revolutionized technology, social networking, and the future of how we live and interact. With Facebook, We can connect, communicate with one another, instantly share our memories, photos, files and even money to anyone, anywhere in the world. Even though Facebook has its own official messenger, some tech enthusiasts and developers are developing alternative and feature-rich apps to communicate with your buddies. The one we are going to discuss today is Caprine. It is a free, elegant, open source, and unofficial Facebook messenger desktop app built with Electron framework.

  • KWin On Wayland Without X11 Support Can Startup So Fast It Causes Problems

    It turns out that if firing up KDE's KWin Wayland compositor without XWayland support, it can start up so fast that it causes problems.

    Without XWayland for providing legacy X11 support to KDE Wayland clients, the KWin compositor fires up so fast that it can cause a crash in their Wayland integration as KWin's internal connection isn't even established... Yep, Wayland compositors are much leaner and cleaner than the aging X Server code-base that dates back 30+ years, granted most of the XWayland code is much newer than that.

  • NetworkManager Picks Up Support For Intel's IWD WiFi Daemon & Meson Build System

    NetworkManager now has support for Intel's lean "IWD" WiFi daemon.

    IWD is a lightweight daemon for managing WiFi devices via a D-Bus interface and has been in development since 2013 (but was only made public in 2016) and just depends upon GCC / Glibc / ELL (Embedded Linux Library).

»

More in Tux Machines

Red Hat and Fedora News

  • Red Hat Adds Common Criteria Security Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
    Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, has achieved an additional Common Criteria Certification. Enhancing the existing Evaluation Assurance Level 4+ certification announced in October 2016, this certification was under the General-Purpose Operating System Protection Profile (OSPP) 3.9. Red Hat Enterprise Linux was the first operating system to be Common Criteria-certified with Linux Container Framework Support, underscoring Red Hat’s commitment to delivering hardened and more secure IT innovations like Linux containers.
  • ASX Upgrades Its Technical Architecture to Improve Requirements for Business Productivity with JBoss Middleware
  • Fedora 25 Linux Operating System Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Fedora 27
    As of December 12, 2017, the Fedora 25 Linux operating system is no longer supported and it won't receive further updates or security patches as it reached end of life. Fedora 25 Linux was released last year on November 22, and will be remembered as the first release of the GNU/Linux distribution to adopt the next-generation Wayland display server by default for its Workstation edition using the acclaimed GNOME desktop environment. Fedora Project usually provides updates for each Fedora Linux release until a month after the second succeeding version of the operating system is released. Fedora 25 received thirteen months of support, and now that Fedora 27 Linux is out as of November 14, 2017, users need to upgrade.
  • Server Edition of Fedora 27 Linux Is Finally Here, but It Lacks Modularity
    Three weeks after the launch of the Fedora 27 Linux operating system, the Fedora Project announced the release of Fedora 27 Server edition, but it's not what you might have expected.

OSS Leftovers

Openwashing and FUD

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6