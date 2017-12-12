today's leftovers
Emmabuntüs makes the promo video
Emmabuntüs recently released a video where they explain the goals and reasons of the project, current achievements and show people who really use this operating system. You can also see the members of the project live.
Android 8.1 Features – Here Is What You Need To Know
Most Popular Android Versions In December 2017 (Always Updated List)
NIST Releases Second Draft to Cybersecurity Framework, ANSI Encourages Stakeholders to Comment
The U.S. Commerce Department's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has issued the second draft of the proposed update to the Framework for Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity—also known as the Cybersecurity Framework. The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) encourages all relevant stakeholders to submit draft comments to NIST by the deadline on Friday, January 19, 2018.
