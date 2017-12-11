Red Hat GNU/Linux and More
Oracle Pushes Out Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R4U6
Oracle has announced the release of their Linux Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 4 Update 6.
The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 4 Update 6 kernel is intended for pairing with their RHEL-based Oracle Linux distribution. Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 4 Update 6 is derived from the upstream Linux 4.1.12 kernel.
Introspective Networks Joins Red Hat Business and Technology Partner Programs
Introspective Networks, a leader in proactive cybersecurity solutions, has joined the Red Hat, Inc. Business Partner Program and Technology Partner Program. This allows both companies to benefit from each other’s technologies and sales channels.
Introspective Networks has three products, SmokeLib, SmokeSSH and SmokeVPN, listed as certified products for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). Red Hat customers now have access to Introspective Networks’ Moving Target Defense and Streaming Encryption solutions. This allows systems to be built that utilize proactive cybersecurity through Introspective Networks’ patented technologies.
ASX Upgrades Its Technical Architecture to Improve Requirements for Business Productivity with JBoss Middleware
Red Hat Releases OpenShift Application Runtimes
Red Hat has announced the general availability of its OpenShift Application Runtimes. The new release is a collection of cloud-native runtimes for developing Java and JavaScript applications on Red Hat's packaged distribution of the open source Kubernetes container management and orchestration system.
The new runtimes will make it possible for organizations to "accelerate cloud-native app development with a curated set of frameworks and runtimes for prescriptively building and running microservices-based applications," the company said.
SodaStream International, Mattel, AppFolio, Red Hat and Adobe Systems as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
5 Kubernetes must-reads: Tips and trends
Kubernetes is having a moment – but don’t look for its popularity to wane anytime soon. As enterprises move beyond experimenting and start working in earnest with containers, the number of containers multiply: So do the manual chores. Orchestration tools like Kubernetes add automated help. “Running a few standalone containers for development purposes won’t rob your IT team of time or patience: A standards-based container runtime by itself will do the job,” Red Hat technology evangelist Gordon Haff recently noted. “But once you scale to a production environment and multiple applications spanning many containers, it’s clear that you need a way to coordinate those containers to deliver the individual services. As containers accumulate, complexity grows. Eventually, you need to take a step back and group containers along with the coordinated services they need, such as networking, security, and telemetry.” (See Haff’s full article, How enterprise IT uses Kubernetes to tame container complexity.)
Australian Securities Exchange completes Red Hat migration
The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has completed the migration of "mission-critical" legacy applications to the Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP). ASX first deployed JBoss EAP in 2011 to modernise its legacy technologies and to facilitate the introduction of new web applications after it realised its legacy application server platform was becoming increasingly inconsistent, unstable, and expensive. After the initial ASX Online Company migration was complete in 2012, ASX used JBoss EAP to build the ASX.com API, as well as its Sharemarket Game, which gives players the opportunity to learn how the share market works.
Programming/Development: GAPID 1.0 and Atom 1.23
