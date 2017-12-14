Red Hat: 5 focal points for Kubernetes
Linux runs the containers and manages resources and security. The container runtime manages host-level instantiation and resource assignment (for example Docker or CRI-O). IT departments can use Kubernetes to:
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 211 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
10 Best Linux Business Apps
There’s no question that the Linux desktop can be a highly effective workhorse. Note, as proof of this, the greater coverage in the media of the best business apps for Linux. Keep reading for the best Linux business apps – and please add your own favorite in the Comments section below.
Android Leftovers
FreeBSD-Based TrueOS 17.12 Released
The FreeBSD-based operating system TrueOS that's formerly known as PC-BSD has put out their last stable update of 2017. TrueOS 17.12 is now available as the latest six-month stable update for this desktop-focused FreeBSD distribution that also offers a server flavor. TrueOS continues using OpenRC as its init system and this cycle they have continued improving their Qt5-based Lumina desktop environment, the Bhyve hypervisor is now supported in the TrueOS server install, improved removable device support, and more.
An introduction to Joplin, an open source Evernote alternative
Joplin is an open source cross-platform note-taking and to-do application. It can handle a large number of notes, organized into notebooks, and can synchronize them across multiple devices. The notes can be edited in Markdown, either from within the app or with your own text editor, and each application has an option to render Markdown with formatting, images, URLs, and more. Any number of files, such as images and PDFs, can be attached to a note, and notes can also be tagged. I started developing Joplin when Evernote changed its pricing model and because I wanted my 4,000+ notes to be stored in a more open format, free of any proprietary solution. To that end, I have developed three Joplin applications, all under the MIT License: for desktop (Windows, MacOS, and Linux), for mobile (Android and iOS), and for the terminal (Windows, MacOS, and Linux). All the applications have similar user interfaces and can synchronize with each other. They are based on open standards and technologies including SQLite and JavaScript for the backend, and Terminal Kit (Node.js), Electron, and React Native for the three front ends.
Recent comments
5 days 10 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
3 weeks 15 hours ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 6 hours ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 1 day ago