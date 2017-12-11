Linux Mint 18.3 “Sylvia” KDE and Xfce
Linux Mint 18.3 “Sylvia” KDE released!
Linux Mint 18.3 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2021. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.
Linux Mint 18.3 “Sylvia” Xfce released!
