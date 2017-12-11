Language Selection

Linux Mint 18.3 “Sylvia” KDE and Xfce

GNU
Linux
  • Linux Mint 18.3 “Sylvia” KDE released!

    Linux Mint 18.3 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2021. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

  • Linux Mint 18.3 “Sylvia” Xfce released!

    Linux Mint 18.3 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2021. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

KDE Applications 17.12.0

  • KDE Ships KDE Applications 17.12.0
  • KDE Applications 17.12 Brings HiDPI Improvements, Rest Of KDE Games Ported To KF5
    KDE Applications 17.12 is now available as the newest six-month update to this collection of KDE programs making use of KDE Frameworks 5. KDE Applications 17.12 was the cut-off point by which only KF5-programs are permitted while those still making use of KDE4 libraries were forced to be dropped. That cleansing took place and Juk, KImageMapEditor, KMix, KGet, Kolf, Sweeper, and others were among those that saw KF5 ports while some older programs were dropped from the collection -- at least until seeing any KF5 port in the future.

Kernel: Collabora, Sony HID, ZFS On Linux, 6WIND

  • VirtIO DRM Window Server Support: Letting Guest VMs Interface With Host's Compositor
    Collabora's Tomeu Vizoso is working on a interesting VirtIO DRM patch that lets clients running within a virtual machine communicate with a display compositor of the host system. Based off work done by Google on their ChromeOS kernel with a "virtio_wl" driver, Tomeu is adding support to the VirtIO DRM driver so that clients running within a virtual machine can communicate with the host system's compositor. Communication is done over the protocol supported by the compositor, e.g. Wayland. Similarly, the ChromeOS VirtIO Wayland work is about offering a virtual device used by a guest VM use a Wayland server on the host system transparently and just focused on Wayland support given the ChromeOS focus.
  • Linux Should Now Work For Some Knockoff PlayStation 3 Controllers
    While the Linux kernel has supported the official Sony PlayStation 3 controller as an input device, some of the off-brand/knockoff models haven't quite behaved correctly on Linux but that's now being rectified. Red Hat's Bastien Nocera has made a necessary change to the Sony HID code in the Linux 4.15 kernel to address these knockoff PlayStation 3 controllers as well as a change in BlueZ Git, for the upcoming BlueZ 5.48 release.
  • ZFS On Linux 0.7.4 Brings Linux 4.14 Support, Fixes
    ZFS On Linux 0.7.4 was released this week as the newest stable release for this ZFS file-system implementation for the Linux kernel.
  • 6WIND Announces TCP Boost to Resolve Linux Bottlenecks in TCP-Based Applications
    6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced TCP Boost, a high performance Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) stack for proxy and server deployments. TCP is a client/server protocol used to communicate between applications over an IP network. However, the performance of TCP-based applications is limited by common bottlenecks in the Linux kernel. To overcome these limitations, 6WIND offers TCP Boost as a solution, based on its 6WINDGate™ packet processing software, which is widely deployed as the industry's highest performance TCP userland stack since 2010.

Graphics: OpenCL Compute Comparison, OpenGL, Mesa an More

  • 13-Way Radeon AMDGPU-PRO 17.50 vs. NVIDIA Linux OpenCL Compute Comparison
    Given this week's release of the big AMDGPU-PRO 17.50 Linux driver update, here are some fresh OpenCL GPU benchmarks comparing the performance of AMD's latest Radeon graphics cards on this newest Linux driver to that of the latest NVIDIA GeForce GPUs on their respective newest driver.
  • Latest Steam Client Update Rolls Out Shader Pre-Caching For OpenGL/Vulkan
    The latest Steam client release on Wednesday rolls out OpenGL and Vulkan shader pre-caching by default.
  • VKD3D Is Beginning Flight As Wine's Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library
    Back at WineConf 2017 VKD3D was announced for bringing Direct3D 12 to Wine by implementing Microsoft's latest graphics API atop the Vulkan graphics API. The initial code for this new library is beginning to take shape. VKD3D is a long-term play for getting viable Direct3D 12 support working within Wine. As noted back at WineConf, this library is being developed independently of the Wine Git repository. This will potentially allow in the future others to make use of this D3D12-to-Vulkan code without pulling in Wine entirely, should porters look to this project for easing their process of getting Windows games running on Linux, etc.
  • Wayland's Weston Sees Patches For FreeBSD, Fractional HiDPI, Rust Bindings
    A new contributor to the Wayland/Weston camp has been working on several improvements to the Weston reference compositor. Improvements made to Weston via unmerged patches include adding FreeBSD support to Weston, static linking for backends and gl-renderer, Rust bindings for libweston, and fractional HiDPI scaling support.
  • LunarG Adds New Size Option To Further Reduce Size Of SPIR-V
  • Disjoint Timer Query Added To Mesa For Reporting Accurate OpenGL Timing Data
    The latest OpenGL extension added to Mesa by Intel developers is the rather new EXT_disjoint_timer_query.
  • mesa 17.2.7
    The current queue consists of a variety of fixes, with a sizeable hunk in the shared GLSL codebase. Whereas for individual drivers - i965 has a crash fix for when playing various Valve games, r600 and nouveau have tweaks in their compiler backends. Fast clears on radeonsi and RADV are better now, while the VAAPI encoding is playing nicely with GStreamer.
  • Mesa 17.2.7 Released For Those Not Yet On Mesa 17.3
    Emil Velikov of Collabora has announced the release today of Mesa 17.2.7 as the latest point release for this older stable branch of Mesa. If you are a devoted Linux gamer or at all care about the best features and performance, it's best you migrate to Mesa 17.3 if you are not habitually riding Mesa Git. But for those still using the Mesa 17.2 series from last quarter, the seventh point release is available.
  • AMD to open-source Vulkan Linux driver ahead of Xmas

Amazon Linux 2

  • Amazon Linux 2
    Amazon Linux 2 is the next generation Amazon Linux operating system. It provides a high performance, stable, and secure execution environment for cloud and enterprise applications. Amazon Linux 2 will offer extended availability of software updates for the core operating system through 5 years of long-term support and provides access to the latest software packages through the Amazon Linux Extras repository.
  • Amazon Linux 2 Rolls Out For EC2, On-Site Virtual Machine Images
    Amazon AWS has announced their "next generation" version of their Amazon Linux operating system intended for running on their EC2 compute cloud as well as on-site via VMware/VirtualBox/Hyper-V images that are free to all.
  • Amazon Linux 2 Benchmarks, 6-Way Linux OS EC2 Compute Cloud Comparison
    With Amazon AWS this week having released Amazon Linux 2 LTS I was excited to put this updated cloud-focused operating system through some performance tests to see how it stacks up with the more well known Linux distributions.
  • AWS Releases Prelim Amazon Linux 2 Server
    Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) this week announced the release of its next Linux server OS, Amazon Linux 2. Dubbed build 2017.12, the preliminary version of Amazon Linux 2 is now generally available to all public AWS regions. Described as a "candidate" release in the AWS announcement, the final build is yet to come.

