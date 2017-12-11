KDE Partition Manager 3.3 and future work
KDE Partition Manager 3.3 is now ready. It includes some improvements for Btrfs, F2FS, NTFS file systems. I even landed the first bits of new LUKS2 on-disk format support, now KDE Partition Manager can display LUKS2 labels. More LUKS2 work will follow in KPM 3.4. There were changes in how LVM devices are detected. So now Calamares installer should be able to see LVM logical volumes. Once my pull request lands, Calamares should also support partitioning operations on LVM logical volumes (although Calamares would need more work before installation and booting from root file system on LVM works). KPMcore library now only depends on Tier 1 Frameworks instead of Tier 3 (although, we will later require Tier 2).
Most of the work is now done in sfdisk branch. Currently, the only functional KDE Partition Manager backend uses libparted but sfdisk backend is now fully working (I would say RC quality). I would have merged in already but it requires util-linux 2.32 which is not yet released.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 669 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE Applications 17.12.0
Kernel: Collabora, Sony HID, ZFS On Linux, 6WIND
Graphics: OpenCL Compute Comparison, OpenGL, Mesa an More
Amazon Linux 2
Recent comments
6 days 7 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 2 days ago