Colossal Cave Adventure – The Most Famous Classic Text-based Adventure Game
Colossal Cave Adventure , also known as ADVENT, Colossal Cave, or Adventure, is a most popular text-based adventure game in the period of early 80s and late 90s. This game is also known to be historic first “interactive fiction” game. In 1976, a Programmer named Will Crowther wrote the early version of this game, and later a fellow programmer Don Woods improved the game with many features by adding scoring system, more fantasy characters and locations. This game is originally developed for PDP-10, a good-old giant Mainframe computer. Later, it was ported to normal home desktop computers like IBM PC and Commodore 64. The original game was written using Fortran, and later it was introduced in MS-DOS 1.0 in the early 1980s by Microsoft.
The Linux-powered Ataribox pre-order launch has been 'officially paused'
It was only a few days ago, that we reported about the Ataribox pre-order campaign date and it has been delayed already. It's not surprising, since they had given out so few details about the unit that it became more than a little concerning. It's even more concerning now that it's suddenly 'paused' before it even began.
Make Sail, a ship-building exploration and adventure game looks like it's coming to Linux
Make Sail [Official Site] is a game currently in development that's inspired by the sailing adventures of Wind Waker and the creativity and construction from Kerbal Space Program and it seems it will come to Linux.
Steam client updated, brings in Shader Pre-Caching for OpenGL and Vulkan
ARK: Survival Evolved works again on Linux, water still broken on some maps
Good and bad news here. ARK: Survival Evolved [Steam] once again works on Linux, but the water rendering is still totally broken on some maps, so you need to do the fix we showed before.
FPS game 'Day of Infamy' has a big update with a new map, new environment art and more
Factorio 0.16 is out with artillery, cliffs, more high-res graphics and more
Factorio [GOG, Steam, Official Site] 0.16 is a huge release for this fantastic early access game and it comes with a lot of shiny new stuff.
Company of Heroes 2 is currently free on the Humble Store
Exploration flying game 'InnerSpace' from Aspyr Media & PolyKnight Games to release January 16th
Sci-fi city builder 'Surviving Mars' to release in Spring 2018, more info revealed
Finding Paradise officially released on GOG & Steam with same-day Linux support
Finding Paradise, the follow-up of To the Moon is now officially available on both GOG and Steam as it released with same-day Linux support. As a reminder, you do not need to have played To the Moon to enjoy it!
Destruction-heavy isometric shooter 'Brigador: Up-Armored Edition' adds new missions
HyperBrawl Tournament, an arena based sports combat game should come to Linux
HyperBrawl Tournament [Steam, Official Site], from Milky Tea Studios is an arena based sports combat game and the developer seems keen to get it on Linux.
Combo-based hunting & puzzle-based cooking game Battle Chef Brigade is now on GOG, some thoughts
-
CrossOver 17 – Run Windows Software and Games on Linux
Do you want to run some of your top and productive Windows software such as Microsoft Office 2016, Enterprise Architect, including games such as League of Legends, Everquest, WebSite-Watcher Battle on Linux or Mac, then CrossOver 17 is here to help you accomplish just that.
