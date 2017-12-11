Wine 3.0 RC2
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 3.0-rc2 is now available.
Wine 3.0-RC2 Released
Since last week's code/feature freeze for the upcoming Wine 3.0, the second release candidate is now available.
Being in the code freeze, only bug fixes are allowed at this stage ahead of the official Wine 3.0.0 stable release expected next month.
Wine 3.0 RC2 is officially available with bug fixes for Fallout 4, Far Cry 2 & 3 and more
The second release candidate for the big Wine 3.0 release is now officially available and it comes with a bunch of bug fixes.
