Slax 9.3.0 beta ready for download
I am almost ready to release the next Slax version. But before I do so, I would like to get some feedback on the current progress.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 521 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE Applications 17.12.0
Kernel: Collabora, Sony HID, ZFS On Linux, 6WIND
Graphics: OpenCL Compute Comparison, OpenGL, Mesa an More
Amazon Linux 2
Recent comments
6 days 7 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 2 days ago
6 weeks 2 days ago