Amazon Linux 2
Amazon Linux 2 is the next generation Amazon Linux operating system. It provides a high performance, stable, and secure execution environment for cloud and enterprise applications. Amazon Linux 2 will offer extended availability of software updates for the core operating system through 5 years of long-term support and provides access to the latest software packages through the Amazon Linux Extras repository.
Amazon Linux 2 Rolls Out For EC2, On-Site Virtual Machine Images
Amazon AWS has announced their "next generation" version of their Amazon Linux operating system intended for running on their EC2 compute cloud as well as on-site via VMware/VirtualBox/Hyper-V images that are free to all.
Amazon Linux 2 Benchmarks, 6-Way Linux OS EC2 Compute Cloud Comparison
With Amazon AWS this week having released Amazon Linux 2 LTS I was excited to put this updated cloud-focused operating system through some performance tests to see how it stacks up with the more well known Linux distributions.
AWS Releases Prelim Amazon Linux 2 Server
Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) this week announced the release of its next Linux server OS, Amazon Linux 2.
Dubbed build 2017.12, the preliminary version of Amazon Linux 2 is now generally available to all public AWS regions. Described as a "candidate" release in the AWS announcement, the final build is yet to come.
