Graphics: OpenCL Compute Comparison, OpenGL, Mesa an More
13-Way Radeon AMDGPU-PRO 17.50 vs. NVIDIA Linux OpenCL Compute Comparison
Given this week's release of the big AMDGPU-PRO 17.50 Linux driver update, here are some fresh OpenCL GPU benchmarks comparing the performance of AMD's latest Radeon graphics cards on this newest Linux driver to that of the latest NVIDIA GeForce GPUs on their respective newest driver.
Latest Steam Client Update Rolls Out Shader Pre-Caching For OpenGL/Vulkan
The latest Steam client release on Wednesday rolls out OpenGL and Vulkan shader pre-caching by default.
VKD3D Is Beginning Flight As Wine's Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library
Back at WineConf 2017 VKD3D was announced for bringing Direct3D 12 to Wine by implementing Microsoft's latest graphics API atop the Vulkan graphics API. The initial code for this new library is beginning to take shape.
VKD3D is a long-term play for getting viable Direct3D 12 support working within Wine. As noted back at WineConf, this library is being developed independently of the Wine Git repository. This will potentially allow in the future others to make use of this D3D12-to-Vulkan code without pulling in Wine entirely, should porters look to this project for easing their process of getting Windows games running on Linux, etc.
Wayland's Weston Sees Patches For FreeBSD, Fractional HiDPI, Rust Bindings
A new contributor to the Wayland/Weston camp has been working on several improvements to the Weston reference compositor.
Improvements made to Weston via unmerged patches include adding FreeBSD support to Weston, static linking for backends and gl-renderer, Rust bindings for libweston, and fractional HiDPI scaling support.
LunarG Adds New Size Option To Further Reduce Size Of SPIR-V
Disjoint Timer Query Added To Mesa For Reporting Accurate OpenGL Timing Data
The latest OpenGL extension added to Mesa by Intel developers is the rather new EXT_disjoint_timer_query.
mesa 17.2.7
The current queue consists of a variety of fixes, with a sizeable hunk in the shared GLSL codebase.
Whereas for individual drivers - i965 has a crash fix for when playing various Valve games, r600 and nouveau have tweaks in their compiler backends. Fast clears on radeonsi and RADV are better now, while the VAAPI encoding is playing nicely with GStreamer.
Mesa 17.2.7 Released For Those Not Yet On Mesa 17.3
Emil Velikov of Collabora has announced the release today of Mesa 17.2.7 as the latest point release for this older stable branch of Mesa.
If you are a devoted Linux gamer or at all care about the best features and performance, it's best you migrate to Mesa 17.3 if you are not habitually riding Mesa Git. But for those still using the Mesa 17.2 series from last quarter, the seventh point release is available.
AMD to open-source Vulkan Linux driver ahead of Xmas
