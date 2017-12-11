Kernel: Collabora, Sony HID, ZFS On Linux, 6WIND
VirtIO DRM Window Server Support: Letting Guest VMs Interface With Host's Compositor
Collabora's Tomeu Vizoso is working on a interesting VirtIO DRM patch that lets clients running within a virtual machine communicate with a display compositor of the host system.
Based off work done by Google on their ChromeOS kernel with a "virtio_wl" driver, Tomeu is adding support to the VirtIO DRM driver so that clients running within a virtual machine can communicate with the host system's compositor. Communication is done over the protocol supported by the compositor, e.g. Wayland. Similarly, the ChromeOS VirtIO Wayland work is about offering a virtual device used by a guest VM use a Wayland server on the host system transparently and just focused on Wayland support given the ChromeOS focus.
Linux Should Now Work For Some Knockoff PlayStation 3 Controllers
While the Linux kernel has supported the official Sony PlayStation 3 controller as an input device, some of the off-brand/knockoff models haven't quite behaved correctly on Linux but that's now being rectified.
Red Hat's Bastien Nocera has made a necessary change to the Sony HID code in the Linux 4.15 kernel to address these knockoff PlayStation 3 controllers as well as a change in BlueZ Git, for the upcoming BlueZ 5.48 release.
ZFS On Linux 0.7.4 Brings Linux 4.14 Support, Fixes
ZFS On Linux 0.7.4 was released this week as the newest stable release for this ZFS file-system implementation for the Linux kernel.
6WIND Announces TCP Boost to Resolve Linux Bottlenecks in TCP-Based Applications
6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, today announced TCP Boost, a high performance Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) stack for proxy and server deployments. TCP is a client/server protocol used to communicate between applications over an IP network. However, the performance of TCP-based applications is limited by common bottlenecks in the Linux kernel. To overcome these limitations, 6WIND offers TCP Boost as a solution, based on its 6WINDGate™ packet processing software, which is widely deployed as the industry's highest performance TCP userland stack since 2010.
