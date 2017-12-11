KDE Applications 17.12.0
-
KDE Ships KDE Applications 17.12.0
-
KDE Applications 17.12 Brings HiDPI Improvements, Rest Of KDE Games Ported To KF5
KDE Applications 17.12 is now available as the newest six-month update to this collection of KDE programs making use of KDE Frameworks 5.
KDE Applications 17.12 was the cut-off point by which only KF5-programs are permitted while those still making use of KDE4 libraries were forced to be dropped. That cleansing took place and Juk, KImageMapEditor, KMix, KGet, Kolf, Sweeper, and others were among those that saw KF5 ports while some older programs were dropped from the collection -- at least until seeing any KF5 port in the future.
