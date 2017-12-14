FreeNAS, World’s Most Popular Storage OS, Gets AMD Ryzen Support, Cloud Sync
Coming six months after the release of the FreeNAS 11 stable series, the FreeNAS 11.1 update is based on FreeBSD 11.1 and introduces cloud integration, support for AMD Ryzen and Intel Xeon Scalable family of processors, OpenZFS performance improvements, as well as preliminary support for Docker application container engine through a virtual machine built from RancherOS.
"FreeNAS 11.1 adds a cloud sync (data import/export to the cloud) feature," reads the announcement. "This new feature lets you sync (similar to backup), move (erase from source), or copy (only changed data) data to and from public cloud providers that include Amazon S3 (Simple Storage Services), Backblaze B2 Cloud, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure."
