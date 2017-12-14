Canonical Releases Small Kernel Patch for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS to Fix a Regression
Last week, Canonical released a kernel update for the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system patching a total of four security issues, including a use-after-free vulnerability in the Netlink subsystem (XFRM), an out-of-bounds read in the GTCO digitizer USB driver, a bug in the associative array implementation, and improper copy-on-write (COW) handling of transparent huge pages.
However, it would appear that the respective kernel update also introduced a regression, which apparently prevented the use of the Ceph network file system on machines that upgraded to the new kernel versions. Canonical patched the issue and released a new Linux kernel update that addresses the problem on all Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems, as well as Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS machines.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 416 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
6 days 22 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
6 weeks 1 day ago
6 weeks 3 days ago
6 weeks 3 days ago