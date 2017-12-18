Graphics: XWayland, AMD, and DRM
-
GNOME's Mutter Now Supports XWayland Keyboard Grabbing, XDG-Output
More (X)Wayland improvements are en route for GNOME 3.28.
The latest addition to the Mutter Wayland compositor is now handling XWayland keyboard grab support so an XWayland/X11 client can exclusively grab the keyboard input. And as part of that a new setting for controlling if XWayland clients can do keyboard grabs.
-
The Architecture Of XWayland To Let X11 Apps Run On Wayland
ekka Paalanen of Collabora has begun the overdue task of providing documentation on XWayland.
While XWayland has been around for a few years in allowing X11 applications/games run atop on an X.Org Server, up to now it's not been officially documented. Pekka has taken up the task of starting to document XWayland within the Wayland Git repository's documentation.
-
OpenGL 4.3 Support Lands In R600 Gallium3D Driver
In between hacking on the RADV Vulkan driver, David Airlie has found the time to land his patches enabling OpenGL 4.3 and GLSL 430 support within Mesa 17.4-dev Git for the R600g driver.
The R600g driver is now able to officially expose OpenGL 4.3 support. But the big caveat is that's only for the R600g-using hardware exposing FP64 support right now... That means just the Radeon HD 5800 series and HD 6900 Cayman series... All the rest of the HD 5000/6000 series and other R600g-supported hardware is still limited to OpenGL 3.3 support.
-
RADV Vulkan Driver Lands Support For External Fences
Even with AMD open-sourcing their official Vulkan driver any day now, David Airlie, Bas Nieuwenhuizen, and others independently continue to advance the dissenting RADV Vulkan driver.
The latest to report on RADV is that it now supports external fences and the associated VK_KHR_external_fence_fd extension. External fences for Vulkan is about allowing synchronized access to external memory using fences. Vulkan external memory in turn is about memory outside of the scope of the logical device and can be used for multi-process/device handling and among the current use-cases for Vulkan external memory is SteamVR on Linux.
-
Libdrm 2.4.89 Released With Leasing & Synchronization Object APIs
The libdrm Mesa DRM library that principally sits as the interface between Mesa and the kernel Direct Rendering Manager drivers is out with a big update.
David Airlie released libdrm 2.4.89 as the latest version of this important library. New in this libdrm update is the new DRM mode lease ioctl wrappers, part of Keith Packard's work on DRM leasing added to the Linux 4.15 kernel as part of improving VR HMD support on Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 931 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: Mesa 18.0 and Mesa 17.3.1 Plans, AMD Linux Driver Reveals NAVI
today's howtos
Open Source Software Is a 2017 Success Story
As 2017 draws to a close, we look at some of the reasons why the use of open source software is growing and will continue to grow in the year ahead.
NSA Exploits and Keylogger in HP Hardware
Recent comments
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 1 hour ago
2 weeks 5 hours ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
3 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago