Graphics: XWayland, AMD, and DRM

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 18th of December 2017 05:48:10 PM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • GNOME's Mutter Now Supports XWayland Keyboard Grabbing, XDG-Output

    More (X)Wayland improvements are en route for GNOME 3.28.

    The latest addition to the Mutter Wayland compositor is now handling XWayland keyboard grab support so an XWayland/X11 client can exclusively grab the keyboard input. And as part of that a new setting for controlling if XWayland clients can do keyboard grabs.

  • The Architecture Of XWayland To Let X11 Apps Run On Wayland

    ekka Paalanen of Collabora has begun the overdue task of providing documentation on XWayland.

    While XWayland has been around for a few years in allowing X11 applications/games run atop on an X.Org Server, up to now it's not been officially documented. Pekka has taken up the task of starting to document XWayland within the Wayland Git repository's documentation.

  • OpenGL 4.3 Support Lands In R600 Gallium3D Driver

    In between hacking on the RADV Vulkan driver, David Airlie has found the time to land his patches enabling OpenGL 4.3 and GLSL 430 support within Mesa 17.4-dev Git for the R600g driver.

    The R600g driver is now able to officially expose OpenGL 4.3 support. But the big caveat is that's only for the R600g-using hardware exposing FP64 support right now... That means just the Radeon HD 5800 series and HD 6900 Cayman series... All the rest of the HD 5000/6000 series and other R600g-supported hardware is still limited to OpenGL 3.3 support.

  • RADV Vulkan Driver Lands Support For External Fences

    Even with AMD open-sourcing their official Vulkan driver any day now, David Airlie, Bas Nieuwenhuizen, and others independently continue to advance the dissenting RADV Vulkan driver.

    The latest to report on RADV is that it now supports external fences and the associated VK_KHR_external_fence_fd extension. External fences for Vulkan is about allowing synchronized access to external memory using fences. Vulkan external memory in turn is about memory outside of the scope of the logical device and can be used for multi-process/device handling and among the current use-cases for Vulkan external memory is SteamVR on Linux.

  • Libdrm 2.4.89 Released With Leasing & Synchronization Object APIs

    The libdrm Mesa DRM library that principally sits as the interface between Mesa and the kernel Direct Rendering Manager drivers is out with a big update.

    David Airlie released libdrm 2.4.89 as the latest version of this important library. New in this libdrm update is the new DRM mode lease ioctl wrappers, part of Keith Packard's work on DRM leasing added to the Linux 4.15 kernel as part of improving VR HMD support on Linux.

Graphics: Mesa 18.0 and Mesa 17.3.1 Plans, AMD Linux Driver Reveals NAVI

  • docs: update 17.3 and 18.0 cycles for the release calendar
  • Mesa 18.0 Planned For A Mid-February Release
    In order to target around a mid-February release date, the Mesa 18.0.0 branching and first release candidate would be around mid-January, currently set for 19 January after which the branching occurs and all new feature development would be for Mesa 18.1 in Q2'2018. Weekly release candidates as usual come between RC1 and the official stable release. The rough schedule was posted today to Mesa-dev.
  • Mesa 17.3.1 release candidate
  • Mesa 17.3.1 Is Being Prepped With Around Three Dozen Fixes
    Mesa 17.3.1 is on track to be released this week as the first point release to this quarter's Mesa 17.3 feature release. Mesa 17.3.0 finally shipped in early December after facing delays. As is usually the case with the first point release of new Mesa branches, 17.3.1 is quite heavy on the fixes. Mesa 17.3.1 will ship with around three dozen fixes, including notable fixes for RADV / RadeonSI / i965 and even some Nouveau NVC0 and Freedreno bug fixes too. The GLSL shader cache should also be more robust in this release. For those on big endian architectures, there's fixes for you too.
  • Next gen AMD Entry (NAVI) Surfaces In Linux Driver
    A fun little spot has been made today, there is an AMD entry seen in the AMD Linux driver that is stirring up the web. The entry nearly reads out like a pun really, but does suggest NAVI, the successor to Vega. Nobody knows why or what, but 7nm isn't surely ready for GPUs, so as to why that entry is in there, remains speculation.
  • AMD Navi GPU spotted in Linux drivers
    While details regarding the Navi GPU architecture have been scarce, we do know that AMD has a solid GPU roadmap and that next-generation Navi GPU will be based on 7nm manufacturing process and feature "next-gen memory", possible either GDDR6 or HBM3.

today's howtos

Open Source Software Is a 2017 Success Story

As 2017 draws to a close, we look at some of the reasons why the use of open source software is growing and will continue to grow in the year ahead. Read more

NSA Exploits and Keylogger in HP Hardware

  • Hackers use NSA exploits to mine Monero
    Zealot campaign used Eternalblue and Eternalsynergy to mine cryptocurrency on networks. Security researchers have found a new hacking campaign that used NSA exploits to install cryptocurrency miners on victim's systems and networks. They said that the campaign was a sophisticated multi-staged attack targeting internal networks with the NSA-attributed EternalBlue and EternalSynergy exploits.
  • NSA Cyberweapons Help Hackers Mine Cryptocurrency
    Hackers are using leaked NSA cyberweapons to mine cryptocurrency over vulnerable servers. The weapons can be used to take over Windows and Linux systems, and download malware that can mine the digital currency Monero, according to security provider F5 Networks.
  • Linux And Windows Machines Being Attacked By “Zealot” Campaign To Mine Cryptocurrency
  • How the Zealot Attack Uses Apache Struts Flaw to Mine Crypto-Currency
    Network security vendor F5 has discovered a new attack that makes use of known vulnerabilities including the same Apache Struts vulnerability linked to the Equifax breach to mine the Monero cryptocurrency. F5's threat researchers have dubbed the campaign "Zealot", which is also the name of a file that is part of multi-stage attack. The Zealot files include python scripts that trigger the EternalBlue and Eternal Synergy exploits that were first publicly disclosed by the Shadow Brokers hacking group and were allegedly first created by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) linked Equation Group.
  • HP’s Keylogger Not a Keylogger, Says Synaptics
    HP has recently come under fire for allegedly bundling a keylogger into its drivers, allowing the company or cybercriminals who could hijack it to record every keystroke of the user. But Synaptics, the company that builds and provides TouchPads for HP and other OEMs on the market, says the keylogger in question isn’t actually a keylogger, as it was implemented solely with the purpose of serving as a debug tool. In a security brief published recently, Synaptics says HP isn’t the only company that offers drivers with this debug tool included by default, but all OEMs featuring its hardware. “Each notebook OEM implements custom TouchPad features to deliver differentiation. We have been working with these OEMs to improve the quality of these drivers. To support these requirements and to improve the quality of the experience, Synaptics provides a custom debug tool in the driver to assist in the diagnostic, debug and tuning of the TouchPad. This debug feature is a standard tool in all Synaptics drivers across PC OEMs and is currently present in production versions,” the firm says.

