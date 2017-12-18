Applications: Gradio, PDF Editors (LibreOffice), Cozy, MuPDF, Atom and More
New Version of Linux Radio Player ‘Gradio’ Released
Talking of finding stations, the ‘add station’ and ‘search’ pages are now combined, while the Library no longer contains a separate tab for collections. The collection feature is still included, but is now surfaced when selecting multiple stations in the library.
Various parts of the UI have been tweaked, including the selection toolbar, application menu and the collections popover.
And, for peace of mind, your connection to the community-powered radio-browser.info database is now encrypted.
Best Free PDF Editors For PC, Mac, Linux, Android & iOS
LibreOffice is one of the best free Office alternatives to Microsoft Office suite. You also get the ability to open and edit the PDF files. If your PDF file contains just pictures/graphics, LibreOffice will automatically suggest the drawing tools to let you modify it. In case of text-oriented documents, you will get the necessary word formatting tools to help you edit it.The user interface may not be the best around but LibreOffice is a free-to-use open-source software with no purchases required.
Linux Release Roundup: Cozy, MuPDF, Atom + More
It’s a Sunday, which means it’s time for me to round-up a rabble of recent Linux releases that did get a mention during the week.
With a lot of people busy getting ready for Christmas (and other festivals that happen this time of year) there aren’t too many major releases to mention from the past week, but there is a modest set of minor updates issued you may want to know about.
This might be the final Linux Release Roundup before Xmas. If, like some sort of weekly Santa, you only pop by to read these posts I’ll use this moment to say thank you, and wish you a merry denomatively-appropriate holiday.
