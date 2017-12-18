GNU: GnuCash 2.6.19 and GCC 7.3 Status Report
GnuCash 2.6.19
GnuCash is a personal and small business finance application, freely licensed under the GNU GPL and available for GNU/Linux, BSD, Solaris, Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows. It’s designed to be easy to use, yet powerful and flexible. GnuCash allows you to track your income and expenses, reconcile bank accounts, monitor stock portfolios and manage your small business finances. It is based on professional accounting principles to ensure balanced books and accurate reports.
GnuCash can keep track of your personal finances in as much detail as you prefer. If you are just starting out, use GnuCash to keep track of your checkbook. You may then decide to track cash as well as credit card purchases to better determine where your money is being spent. When you start investing, you can use GnuCash to help monitor your portfolio. Buying a vehicle or a home? GnuCash will help you plan the investment and track loan payments. If your financial records span the globe, GnuCash provides all the multiple-currency support you need.
GCC 7.3 Status report
GCC 7 is in regression and documentation fixes mode and it is time
to think about backports you want/need to do for GCC 7.3. The plan
is to do a release candidate for GCC 7.3 in the second week of January
following by a release a week after that.
GCC 7.3 Is Being Released Next Month
Richard Biener of SUSE is preparing to release GCC 7.3 next month.
GCC 7 has been in only a regression/bug-fix mode for many months now and GCC 7.3 will be the latest installment of that with all of the latest fixes. But right now there are twenty-two more P2 regressions (161 in total) since the last update and overall that puts them at 174 P1-P3 regressions.
