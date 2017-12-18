Raspberry Pi 3 OS RaspAnd Now Ships with TeamViewer 13, Based on Android Nougat
Still based on Google's Android 7.1.2 Nougat mobile operating system, RaspAnd Build 171215 comes with the GAPPS (Google Apps) package pre-installed offering users a working Google Play Store to install Android apps, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi improvements, and the latest TeamViewer 13 for controlling other PCs from a Raspberry Pi 3 SBC.
"The video performance is generally much better than in previous versions," writes Arne Exton in the release announcement. "Your Wi-Fi connection is stable and it will reconnect after every reboot of your Raspberry Pi 3. RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.2 Build 171215 is an Android 7.1.2 Nougat system which can run on Raspberry Pi 3."
