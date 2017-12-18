Bluetooth Linux Stack Gets Improvements for Bluetooth LE Joypads, Other Devices
First off, for the ShanWan PS3 joypad (a PlayStation 3 controller clone), they managed to disable the rumble motor that currently starts immediately after you plug the controller into the USB port of your Linux computer, as well as to hard-code the HID service that the joypad was supposed to offer but it didn't because it's not Bluetooth compliant.
"The SHANWAN PS3 clone joypad will start its rumble motors as soon as it is plugged in via USB. As the additional USB interrupt does nothing on the original PS3 Sixaxis joypads, and makes a number of other clone joypads actually start sending data, disable that call for the SHANWAN so the rumble motors aren't started on plug," reads the kernel patch.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 992 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: Mesa 18.0 and Mesa 17.3.1 Plans, AMD Linux Driver Reveals NAVI
today's howtos
Open Source Software Is a 2017 Success Story
As 2017 draws to a close, we look at some of the reasons why the use of open source software is growing and will continue to grow in the year ahead.
NSA Exploits and Keylogger in HP Hardware
Recent comments
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 1 hour ago
2 weeks 5 hours ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
3 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago