Android Leftovers
-
"Hey Google" hotword for phones rolling out to more users
-
OnePlus 5 Gets Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Open Beta 2: Check Out New Features
-
Snapchat to focus on Android to boost user acquisition rates; CEO Evan Spiegel regrets not doing this earlier
-
You can finally change the Google Assistant hotword on your Android phone
-
Android 8.0 Oreo: Millions missing out on blockbuster update, here's why you can't upgrade
-
Huawei P20: Rumors, specs, availability and more!
-
Loapi malware capable of destroying Android phones
-
Galaxy S8's fourth Android Oreo beta disables use of third-party docks with Samsung DeX
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 619 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: Mesa 18.0 and Mesa 17.3.1 Plans, AMD Linux Driver Reveals NAVI
today's howtos
Open Source Software Is a 2017 Success Story
As 2017 draws to a close, we look at some of the reasons why the use of open source software is growing and will continue to grow in the year ahead.
NSA Exploits and Keylogger in HP Hardware
Recent comments
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 1 hour ago
2 weeks 5 hours ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
3 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago