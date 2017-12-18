OSS Leftovers
-
How Open Source could Create 10x Better Circular Businesses
Some people think it’s extremely complex and expensive to transition to a circular economy, especially at the scale and speed we need to solve the current problems related to food, energy, pollution, toxic chemicals, transportation, and climate change.
Companies hold an important role, in moving from contributing to many of these environmental problems to solving them. But to devote resources to the circular economy, businesses need to justify to their boards that it will be financially beneficial over the long term to do so. And creating circular solutions sometimes feels like a barrier to profitability and convenience. If businesses can find new ways to work smarter, not harder, they can dramatically increase the chances of spreading a circular and profitable innovation. The key is sharing circular innovations in open source.
[...]
But simply putting an open source label isn’t a magic bullet. Creating and opening innovation documentation is an important start, but it’s only half the battle. An organisation can’t just hope others will follow.
-
State and local government look for path to innovation with open source, cloud
-
Learn Guitar With This Clip-On Device and Open-Source App
-
Climate conditions affect solar cell performance more than expected
-
MIT’s Open Source Tool Predicts Solar Cell Performance per Location
Ian Marius Peters, a co-author of the study and a research associate at the MIT Photovoltaics Research Laboratory, highlights the advantages of their tool – it’s free and accurate. “Tools used by developers to predict energy yields of solar panels and plan solar systems are often expensive and inaccurate. They’re inaccurate because they were developed for temperate climates like the United States, Europe, and Japan.”
-
Avast open sources reverse engineering decompiler RetDec
Barely even featuring as an item on its press room pages, news has filtered out this week of Czech virus deerstalking firm Avast releasing its machine code decompiler RetDec to open source.
-
Open Source Software Has Unlimited Scenery, Testin Warning Three Major Challenges
The 12th Open Source World Summit Forum opened in Beijing recently. Partner of Testin, Wang Jun participated and delivered a speech in the forum panel discussion. He talked about open source software and the great success it brings to the internet and mobile application.
-
Graphics: Mesa 18.0 and Mesa 17.3.1 Plans, AMD Linux Driver Reveals NAVI
today's howtos
Open Source Software Is a 2017 Success Story
As 2017 draws to a close, we look at some of the reasons why the use of open source software is growing and will continue to grow in the year ahead.
NSA Exploits and Keylogger in HP Hardware
