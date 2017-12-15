Kernel and Linux Foundation
Linux Kernel 4.15 Development Is Finally Calming Down, Says Linus Torvalds
The development cycle of the Linux 4.15 kernel continues as usual, and Linus Torvalds announced the fourth Release Candidate (RC) over the weekend noting that things are finally calming down.
While last week's RC3 release of Linux kernel 4.15 was bigger than expected, it would appear that the RC4 build is "about average size," according to Linus Torvalds. This is a good thing, of course, signaling that the final Linux 4.15 kernel release could land in time, but the winter holidays could stand in its way after all.
OpenStack SDN - OpenDaylight With BGP VPN
For the last 5 years OpenStack has been the training ground for a lot of emerging DC SDN solutions. OpenStack integration use case was one of the most compelling and easiest to implement thanks to the limited and suboptimal implementation of the native networking stack. Today, in 2017, features like L2 population, local ARP responder, L2 gateway integration, distributed routing and service function chaining have all become available in vanilla OpenStack and don’t require a proprietary SDN controller anymore. Admittedly, some of the features are still not (and may never be) implemented in the most optimal way (e.g. DVR). This is where new opensource SDN controllers, the likes of OVN and Dragonflow, step in to provide scalable, elegant and efficient implementation of these advanced networking features. However one major feature still remains outside of the scope of a lot of these new opensource SDN projects, and that is data centre gateway (DC-GW) integration. Let me start by explain why you would need this feature in the first place.
4 x SSD Btrfs/EXT4 RAID Tests On Linux 4.15
Using the Linux 4.15 development kernel atop Ubuntu 17.04, I've been running some fresh Btrfs vs. EXT4 file-system benchmarks up through four SATA 3.0 SSDs. The tests were happening on the box comprised of an Intel Xeon Silver 4108 with Tyan Tempest HX S7100 motherboard, 6 x 4GB DDR4-2400MHz memory, a Corsair Force MP500 120GB NVMe SSD as the main OS drive and then the four ADATA SU700 consumer SATA 3.0 SSDs housed within the SilverStone TS421S enclosure.
Graphics: Mesa 18.0 and Mesa 17.3.1 Plans, AMD Linux Driver Reveals NAVI
today's howtos
Open Source Software Is a 2017 Success Story
As 2017 draws to a close, we look at some of the reasons why the use of open source software is growing and will continue to grow in the year ahead.
NSA Exploits and Keylogger in HP Hardware
