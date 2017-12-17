Software: darktable, Epiphany, Chromium
darktable 2.4 to Support Sony a7R III 35mm Full-Frame Mirrorless Digital Camera
The developers of the open-source, free, and cross-platform darktable RAW image editor announced the availability of the second Release Candidate for the upcoming and highly anticipated 2.4 release.
darktable 2.4 RC2 comes only one week after the first Release Candidate, and it promises to bring support for Sony's newest Alpha a7R III mirrorless digital camera (Sony ILCE-7RM3). Besides that, there are a few improvements to increase the overall stability, reliability, and compatibility of the application.
Epiphany Stable Flatpak Releases
The latest stable version of Epiphany is now available on Flathub. Download it here. You should be able to double click the flatpakref to install it in GNOME Software, if you use any modern GNOME operating system not named Ubuntu. But, in my experience, GNOME Software is extremely buggy, and it often as not does not work for me. If you have trouble, you can use the command line:
Hello Chromium 63 – goodbye NaCl
December usually is a busy month, with the focus at work to wrap up as much of the ongoing projects as possible and prepare for the christmas holidays. And when there’s a lot of (paid) work to do, the voluntary work gets second place. That’s why there was not really a lot of time to churn out a Chromium 63 SlackBuild script. Two weeks ago the first sources for release 63 appeared online and fixed a lot of (security) bugs. Last week saw an update and this is what I grabbed and packaged, because you can’t wait too long with addressing security issues.
Those of you who had examined my chromium-dev.SlackBuild a while ago will already know that the SlackBuild for versions beyond 63 needed a bit of re-work to cope with changes at the source level. I am glad I did that in November, as it made the transition for the stable browser much easier.
