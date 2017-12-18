today's leftovers
Linux Mint Releases Last KDE Edition "Sylvia"
Mint fans rejoice as the latest version of Linux Mint 18.3 Sylvia with the KDE desktop is available to download on Linux Mint’s official website. The sad part is that this will be the last offering from Linux Mint that will feature the KDE desktop environment.
Linux-ready module and carrier run Kaby Lake-H
Axiomtek’s Linux-friendly “CEM510” is a COM Express Type 6 module with Kaby Lake-H CPUs, -40 to 85ºC and triple display support, and an optional carrier.
The CEM510 updates Axiomtek’s Intel Skylake based CEM500, offering the same 125 x 95mm COM Express Type 6 form factor and almost identical features. It ships with a new “CEB94011” carrier board (see farther below).
Get the complete flagship experience by connecting the Galaxy Note 8 to the Gear Sport
Samsung S Health App updated on Gear S3 to bring improved UI and cleaner widgets
Graphics: Mesa 18.0 and Mesa 17.3.1 Plans, AMD Linux Driver Reveals NAVI
today's howtos
Open Source Software Is a 2017 Success Story
As 2017 draws to a close, we look at some of the reasons why the use of open source software is growing and will continue to grow in the year ahead.
NSA Exploits and Keylogger in HP Hardware
