Monday 18th of December 2017
Misc
Graphics: Mesa 18.0 and Mesa 17.3.1 Plans, AMD Linux Driver Reveals NAVI

  • docs: update 17.3 and 18.0 cycles for the release calendar
  • Mesa 18.0 Planned For A Mid-February Release
    In order to target around a mid-February release date, the Mesa 18.0.0 branching and first release candidate would be around mid-January, currently set for 19 January after which the branching occurs and all new feature development would be for Mesa 18.1 in Q2'2018. Weekly release candidates as usual come between RC1 and the official stable release. The rough schedule was posted today to Mesa-dev.
  • Mesa 17.3.1 release candidate
  • Mesa 17.3.1 Is Being Prepped With Around Three Dozen Fixes
    Mesa 17.3.1 is on track to be released this week as the first point release to this quarter's Mesa 17.3 feature release. Mesa 17.3.0 finally shipped in early December after facing delays. As is usually the case with the first point release of new Mesa branches, 17.3.1 is quite heavy on the fixes. Mesa 17.3.1 will ship with around three dozen fixes, including notable fixes for RADV / RadeonSI / i965 and even some Nouveau NVC0 and Freedreno bug fixes too. The GLSL shader cache should also be more robust in this release. For those on big endian architectures, there's fixes for you too.
  • Next gen AMD Entry (NAVI) Surfaces In Linux Driver
    A fun little spot has been made today, there is an AMD entry seen in the AMD Linux driver that is stirring up the web. The entry nearly reads out like a pun really, but does suggest NAVI, the successor to Vega. Nobody knows why or what, but 7nm isn't surely ready for GPUs, so as to why that entry is in there, remains speculation.
  • AMD Navi GPU spotted in Linux drivers
    While details regarding the Navi GPU architecture have been scarce, we do know that AMD has a solid GPU roadmap and that next-generation Navi GPU will be based on 7nm manufacturing process and feature "next-gen memory", possible either GDDR6 or HBM3.

today's howtos

Open Source Software Is a 2017 Success Story

As 2017 draws to a close, we look at some of the reasons why the use of open source software is growing and will continue to grow in the year ahead. Read more

NSA Exploits and Keylogger in HP Hardware

  • Hackers use NSA exploits to mine Monero
    Zealot campaign used Eternalblue and Eternalsynergy to mine cryptocurrency on networks. Security researchers have found a new hacking campaign that used NSA exploits to install cryptocurrency miners on victim's systems and networks. They said that the campaign was a sophisticated multi-staged attack targeting internal networks with the NSA-attributed EternalBlue and EternalSynergy exploits.
  • NSA Cyberweapons Help Hackers Mine Cryptocurrency
    Hackers are using leaked NSA cyberweapons to mine cryptocurrency over vulnerable servers. The weapons can be used to take over Windows and Linux systems, and download malware that can mine the digital currency Monero, according to security provider F5 Networks.
  • Linux And Windows Machines Being Attacked By “Zealot” Campaign To Mine Cryptocurrency
  • How the Zealot Attack Uses Apache Struts Flaw to Mine Crypto-Currency
    Network security vendor F5 has discovered a new attack that makes use of known vulnerabilities including the same Apache Struts vulnerability linked to the Equifax breach to mine the Monero cryptocurrency. F5's threat researchers have dubbed the campaign "Zealot", which is also the name of a file that is part of multi-stage attack. The Zealot files include python scripts that trigger the EternalBlue and Eternal Synergy exploits that were first publicly disclosed by the Shadow Brokers hacking group and were allegedly first created by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) linked Equation Group.
  • HP’s Keylogger Not a Keylogger, Says Synaptics
    HP has recently come under fire for allegedly bundling a keylogger into its drivers, allowing the company or cybercriminals who could hijack it to record every keystroke of the user. But Synaptics, the company that builds and provides TouchPads for HP and other OEMs on the market, says the keylogger in question isn’t actually a keylogger, as it was implemented solely with the purpose of serving as a debug tool. In a security brief published recently, Synaptics says HP isn’t the only company that offers drivers with this debug tool included by default, but all OEMs featuring its hardware. “Each notebook OEM implements custom TouchPad features to deliver differentiation. We have been working with these OEMs to improve the quality of these drivers. To support these requirements and to improve the quality of the experience, Synaptics provides a custom debug tool in the driver to assist in the diagnostic, debug and tuning of the TouchPad. This debug feature is a standard tool in all Synaptics drivers across PC OEMs and is currently present in production versions,” the firm says.

