12 Months, 12 Images: This Was Ubuntu in 2017
For Ubuntu fans the past 12 months have been a strange mix of dramatic and the ecstatic moments.
The world’s most popular desktop Linux distribution began the year with one desktop environment, yet ends it with another.
But despite several controverisal decisions along the way Ubuntu is, arguably, in better shape than it’s ever been. It’s found its mojo, refined its focus, and heads into the next year emboldened and renewed.
In this post we present 12 images from our archives that (somewhat) illustrate Ubuntu in 2017.
