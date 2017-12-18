Rising Thunder Source Code to be Released
-
Rising Thunder gets a second life as an open-source indie fighter
When developer Radiant Entertainment announced that Riot Games had acquired it last year, the studio also revealed that it was shuttering its indie fighting game, Rising Thunder. But in a Reddit post today, Radiant unveiled Rising Thunder: Community Edition, a free, open-source version of the game that will be available in January 2018 for PC.
-
Canceled Fighting Game Rising Thunder Will Be Released With Online Play
Rising Thunder was a big deal in the fighting game community when it was announced way back in 2015. It was in development at Radiant Entertainment, a studio led by fighting game legend Seth Killian and EVO Tournament co-founders Tom and Tony Cannon. After Radiant was bought by Riot Games in 2016, however, work on Rising Thunder shut down--but now, it looks like the game will live again.
-
Rising Thunder developers release source code for canceled indie fighting game
Rising Thunder, the indie fighting game canceled in its alpha phase of development in 2016, will live on through one final build, with open-source server code, the game’s developers said today.
-
Cancelled fighter Rising Thunder and its server source code will be released for free
Rising Thunder was a fighting game from Radiant Entertainment, built in part by FGC luminaries like Seth Killian and Evo founders Tom and Tony Cannon. It was to have all the depth of a traditional fighter, but with a simplified, infinitely more accessible control scheme, but was cancelled after Radiant were acquired by League of Legends developers Riot Games. Yet Rising Thunder is not gone, as the developers are releasing the final build of the game to the public.
-
Rising Thunder lives on with a free 'Community Edition' release next month
Last year, Riot Games acquired Rising Thunder developer Radiant Entertainment. Following that move, the promising robot fighting game was never finished and the team shifted its resources toward another project. It was a bittersweet note to end on, but the story isn't over just yet.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 615 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: Mesa 18.0 and Mesa 17.3.1 Plans, AMD Linux Driver Reveals NAVI
today's howtos
Open Source Software Is a 2017 Success Story
As 2017 draws to a close, we look at some of the reasons why the use of open source software is growing and will continue to grow in the year ahead.
NSA Exploits and Keylogger in HP Hardware
Recent comments
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
2 weeks 1 hour ago
2 weeks 5 hours ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
3 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
6 weeks 4 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago
6 weeks 5 days ago