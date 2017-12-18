Graphics: Mesa 18.0 and Mesa 17.3.1 Plans, AMD Linux Driver Reveals NAVI
docs: update 17.3 and 18.0 cycles for the release calendar
Mesa 18.0 Planned For A Mid-February Release
In order to target around a mid-February release date, the Mesa 18.0.0 branching and first release candidate would be around mid-January, currently set for 19 January after which the branching occurs and all new feature development would be for Mesa 18.1 in Q2'2018.
Weekly release candidates as usual come between RC1 and the official stable release. The rough schedule was posted today to Mesa-dev.
Mesa 17.3.1 release candidate
Mesa 17.3.1 Is Being Prepped With Around Three Dozen Fixes
Mesa 17.3.1 is on track to be released this week as the first point release to this quarter's Mesa 17.3 feature release.
Mesa 17.3.0 finally shipped in early December after facing delays. As is usually the case with the first point release of new Mesa branches, 17.3.1 is quite heavy on the fixes.
Mesa 17.3.1 will ship with around three dozen fixes, including notable fixes for RADV / RadeonSI / i965 and even some Nouveau NVC0 and Freedreno bug fixes too. The GLSL shader cache should also be more robust in this release. For those on big endian architectures, there's fixes for you too.
Next gen AMD Entry (NAVI) Surfaces In Linux Driver
A fun little spot has been made today, there is an AMD entry seen in the AMD Linux driver that is stirring up the web. The entry nearly reads out like a pun really, but does suggest NAVI, the successor to Vega. Nobody knows why or what, but 7nm isn't surely ready for GPUs, so as to why that entry is in there, remains speculation.
AMD Navi GPU spotted in Linux drivers
While details regarding the Navi GPU architecture have been scarce, we do know that AMD has a solid GPU roadmap and that next-generation Navi GPU will be based on 7nm manufacturing process and feature "next-gen memory", possible either GDDR6 or HBM3.
