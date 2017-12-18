Games: Crashlands, Pygame, SteamVR On Linux
The rather silly and quite good 'Crashlands' is now officially on Linux
Crashlands [Steam, Official Site] is a silly story-driven crafting ARPG and as of today it's officially available for Linux gamers.
Using Pygame to move your game character around
In the first article in this series, I explained how to use Python to create a simple, text-based dice game. In the second part, we began building a game from scratch, starting with creating the game's environment. And, in the third installment, we created a player sprite and made it spawn in your (rather empty) game world. As you've probably noticed, a game isn't much fun if you can't move your character around. In this article, we'll use Pygame to add keyboard controls so you can direct your character's movement.
There are functions in Pygame to add other kinds of controls, but since you certainly have a keyboard if you're typing out Python code, that's what we'll use. Once you understand keyboard controls, you can explore other options on your own.
SteamVR On Linux Is Still In Frustratingly Rough Shape
If you are exclusively using Linux for gaming, hopefully you aren't hoping for an HTC Vive this Christmas as the SteamVR support on Linux still leaves a lot to be desired. At the start of the year Valve finally put out their first SteamVR developer build for Linux and now nearly one year later, it still feels like a very rough beta.
