Open Source Software Is a 2017 Success Story As 2017 draws to a close, we look at some of the reasons why the use of open source software is growing and will continue to grow in the year ahead.

NSA Exploits and Keylogger in HP Hardware Hackers use NSA exploits to mine Monero Zealot campaign used Eternalblue and Eternalsynergy to mine cryptocurrency on networks. Security researchers have found a new hacking campaign that used NSA exploits to install cryptocurrency miners on victim's systems and networks. They said that the campaign was a sophisticated multi-staged attack targeting internal networks with the NSA-attributed EternalBlue and EternalSynergy exploits.

NSA Cyberweapons Help Hackers Mine Cryptocurrency Hackers are using leaked NSA cyberweapons to mine cryptocurrency over vulnerable servers. The weapons can be used to take over Windows and Linux systems, and download malware that can mine the digital currency Monero, according to security provider F5 Networks.

Linux And Windows Machines Being Attacked By “Zealot” Campaign To Mine Cryptocurrency

How the Zealot Attack Uses Apache Struts Flaw to Mine Crypto-Currency Network security vendor F5 has discovered a new attack that makes use of known vulnerabilities including the same Apache Struts vulnerability linked to the Equifax breach to mine the Monero cryptocurrency. F5's threat researchers have dubbed the campaign "Zealot", which is also the name of a file that is part of multi-stage attack. The Zealot files include python scripts that trigger the EternalBlue and Eternal Synergy exploits that were first publicly disclosed by the Shadow Brokers hacking group and were allegedly first created by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) linked Equation Group.

HP’s Keylogger Not a Keylogger, Says Synaptics HP has recently come under fire for allegedly bundling a keylogger into its drivers, allowing the company or cybercriminals who could hijack it to record every keystroke of the user. But Synaptics, the company that builds and provides TouchPads for HP and other OEMs on the market, says the keylogger in question isn’t actually a keylogger, as it was implemented solely with the purpose of serving as a debug tool. In a security brief published recently, Synaptics says HP isn’t the only company that offers drivers with this debug tool included by default, but all OEMs featuring its hardware. “Each notebook OEM implements custom TouchPad features to deliver differentiation. We have been working with these OEMs to improve the quality of these drivers. To support these requirements and to improve the quality of the experience, Synaptics provides a custom debug tool in the driver to assist in the diagnostic, debug and tuning of the TouchPad. This debug feature is a standard tool in all Synaptics drivers across PC OEMs and is currently present in production versions,” the firm says.