The Rochester Mini Maker Faire is an annual event that takes place at the Joseph A. Floreano Riverside Convention Center in Rochester, NY. Each year, makers, creators, artists, and others from upstate New York and beyond show their crafts and creations to the community. Open source tools are popular at the Rochester Mini Maker Faire, where you'll find countless Raspberry Pis, Arduino boards, and open source-powered projects and creations.

Endless OS 3.3.6 is currently rolling out to existing users, and it introduces sign-on improvements by allowing users that use a mix of English and non-English words in their passwords to more easily unlock their computers. Moreover, the new release adds the latest Flatpak and Flatpak Builder tools to improve the apps ecosystem. These include hardware-acceleration graphics support for apps on ARM devices like Endless Mini and Mission Mini, improvements to language and localization selection, add missing icons for some apps, as well as to prevent situations where apps can't connect to the Internet when switching between wireless networks.

Migrating to Linux: Graphical Environments This is the third article in our series on migrating to Linux. If you missed earlier articles, they provided an introduction to Linux for new users and an overview of Linux files and filesystems. In this article, we’ll discuss graphical environments. One of the advantages of Linux is that you have lots of choices, and you can select a graphical interface and customize it to work just the way you like it. Some of the popular graphical environments in Linux include: Cinnamon, Gnome, KDE Plasma, Xfce, and MATE, but there are many options. One thing that is often confusing to new Linux users is that, although specific Linux distributions have a default graphical environment, usually you can change the graphical interface at any time. This is different from what people are used to with Windows and Mac OS. The distribution and the graphical environment are separate things, and in many cases, they aren't tightly coupled together. Additionally, you can run applications built for one graphical environment inside other graphical environments. For example, an application built for the KDE Plasma graphical interface will typically run just fine in the Gnome desktop graphical environment.