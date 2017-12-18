Programming/Development: Pipenv, Builder 3.27 Progress, and Compiler Pipenv – The Officially Recommended Python Packaging Tool Yesterday, we published a beginners guide to manage Python packages using PIP. In that guide, we discussed how to install pip, and how to install, update, uninstall Python packages using pip. We also discussed the importance of virtual environments and how to create a virtual environment using venv and virtualvnv tools. However managing multiple environments using venv and virtualenv tools is tedious task. No worries! There is an another python package manager named pipenv, which is the new recommended Python Packaging tool by Python.org. It can be used to easily install and manage python dependencies without having to create virtual environments. Pipenv automatically creates and manages a virtualenv for your projects. It also adds/removes packages from your Pipfile as you install/uninstall packages.

Builder 3.27 Progress (Again) As normal, I’ve been busy since our last update. Here are a few highlights of features in addition to all those bug fixes.

Builder IDE Becoming More Capable In GNOME 3.28 The GNOME Builder development environment has already been working on many new features for next year's GNOME 3.28 desktop environment while even more features are now on track. Work already being addressed is improved Flatpak support, pseudo-terminal support in the build pipeline, improved search, better CMake and Meson build system integration, support for unit tests, and more. Lead GNOME Builder IDE developer Christian Hergert has written another status update on his latest improvements for the project.

Compiler to convert Go language to JavaScript Developers wanting to use the Google Go language, aka Golang, for web programming can try the beta open source Joy compiler, which promises—when it reaches production release—to turn Go code into JavaScript code. With Joy, idiomatic Go code will be translated into JavaScript that will work in every browser (as ECMAScript 3 code, with ECMAScript 5 code on the roadmap as well), the open source project claims. It also means JavaScript developers will be able to use Go’s type system and tools. Joy project creator Matthew Mueller says the Go-to-JavaScript translation work is about 90 percent complete.

Graphics: Intel, AMD, POCL and More Intel Stages More DRM Improvements For Linux 4.16 Intel has sent in another round of feature updates of their i915 DRM driver to DRM-Next of new material slated for Linux 4.16. At the start of December they began with their first round of i915 work for Linux 4.16 that included continued work on Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics, power-gating improvements, GEM proxy support, continued HuC/GuC clean-ups, GVT virtualization enhancements, and more. Then last week was a second round of feature additions that included execlist improvements, more Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics enablement, Geminilake workarounds, more robust GPU reset handling, and more.

The AMD Linux Drivers Do Not Yet Support Radeon "Navi" Since yesterday several (Windows-focused) publications have been running stories about how AMD's next-gen "Navi" GPU was supposedly spotted in the AMD Linux driver code.

Radeon Navi Listed In Linux Drivers; Possible Late 2018 Launch AMD’s next generation GPU architecture, Navi, has interestingly been spotted in the latest Linux drivers. That said, it should be noted that the aforementioned drivers do not contain the word “Navi” specifically, but there are certain hints which show that this is indeed a new GPU from Radeon and AMD. The latest Linux drivers contains the following line of code:

POCL 1.0 Released With Experimental CUDA Backend, OpenCL 1.2 Conformance Today marks the release of Portable Computing Language "POCL" 1.0 for this originally CPU-based OpenCL implementation. Earlier this month marked the POCL 1.0 release candidate while out today is the official 1.0.0 release. POCL 1.0 is the best implementation to date for offering OpenCL support on CPUs.

The RADV Vulkan Driver Is Shy Of 40,000 Lines Of Code It remains to be seen how exactly the situation will play out with the existing open-source RADV Vulkan driver that's in the Mesa tree and AMD's to-be-opened "Radeon Open Vulkan" driver that is the company's official Vulkan driver. At least though Vulkan drivers are lighter and less maintenance than OpenGL drivers. For those curious about the size of the RADV Vulkan driver, when checking out Mesa Git this morning, the src/amd/vulkan directory comes in at 36,253 lines of code.

How The Radeon RX Vega Performance Has Evolved Since Launch As part of our end-of-year benchmarking, a Phoronix Premium supporter had brought up the idea of seeing how the Radeon RX Vega Linux driver performance has evolved since launch. Ask and you shall receive: here's some numbers showing the state of the Radeon RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64 performance with the open-source RadeonSI+AMDGPU performance as of this week compared to back on launch-day.