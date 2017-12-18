Software: GIMP, Flatpak, MKVToolNix, Vivaldi, PPSSPP Emulator, PowerfulSeal
It’s called ‘Dashboard’ and it is a dockable dialog that provides at-a-glance info on how GIMP is using cache and swap space.
GIMP devs say the feature could be useful for anyone looking to improve the performance of GIMP as it lets them see how the editor copes with the default settings. I imagine the feature will also prove popular with developers who work on GIMP, too!
Alex Larsson released at the end of last week a new stable update of the Flatpak 0.10 Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework (formerly XDG-App) for GNU/Linux distributions.
Bringing a month's worth of improvements, Flatpak 0.10.2 is out with support for OSTree 2017.14, which is required for building the new release. An interesting feature of Flatpak 0.10.2 is the ability of the "flatpak update" command to update apps from both system and user installations by default.
MKVToolNix, the open-source and cross-platform collection of tools developed by Moritz Bunkus for manipulating the MKV (Matroska) media container format, received its last release in 2017.
Bringing a month's worth of improvements and bug fixes, MKVToolNix 19.0.0 is here to update the mkvmerge component to take the first keyframe within 1ms of the requested value into consideration when splitting by duration, by timestamps or by timestamp-based parts.
Google asked rival browser Vivaldi to add uninstall instructions on its website download page – something Google doesn't do itself – after deactivating Vivaldi's advertising account earlier this year.
Vivaldi is among the many software vendors that advertise products with the search giant. AdWords customers appear at the top of a search for related keywords with a small "Ad" in a box next to them.
"Google deactivated our advertising account a couple of days after I had a few interviews where I talked about privacy issues," Vivaldi CEO and co-founder Jon von Tetzchner told us. "This is the second time they did this, but this time there was no indication in the AdWords interface that we had been blocked.
The Vulkan graphics API has been particularly popular with some gaming console emulators from the Dolphin Emulator to RetroArch. The latest emulator now working on Vulkan support is PPSSPP on Linux.
Bloomberg has adopted Kubernetes, the open source system for deploying and managing containerized applications which has gained a great deal of industry momentum, in its infrastructure. As a result, systems are becoming more distributed than ever before, running on machines scattered around the globe and across the cloud. This means there are more moving parts, any of which could fail for a long list of reasons.
Systems engineers want to feel confident that the complex systems they’ve built will withstand problems and keep running. To do that, they run batteries of elaborate tests designed to simulate all sorts of problems. But it’s impossible to imagine every potential problem, let alone plan for all of them.
Fedora and Red Hat
Fedora’s Modularity initiative aims to make it easy for packagers to create alternative versions of software and for users to consume those streams simply. We’ve been working on this for several years, resulting in the “Boltron” prototype this summer and the recent Fedora Modular Server beta. Feedback shows that these test releases didn’t meet the goal, and we’re incorporating that in a modified design which we think will. We plan to demo the new approach by DevConf.cz and FOSDEM.
Programming/Development: Pipenv, Builder 3.27 Progress, and Compiler
Yesterday, we published a beginners guide to manage Python packages using PIP. In that guide, we discussed how to install pip, and how to install, update, uninstall Python packages using pip. We also discussed the importance of virtual environments and how to create a virtual environment using venv and virtualvnv tools. However managing multiple environments using venv and virtualenv tools is tedious task. No worries! There is an another python package manager named pipenv, which is the new recommended Python Packaging tool by Python.org. It can be used to easily install and manage python dependencies without having to create virtual environments. Pipenv automatically creates and manages a virtualenv for your projects. It also adds/removes packages from your Pipfile as you install/uninstall packages.
As normal, I’ve been busy since our last update. Here are a few highlights of features in addition to all those bug fixes.
The GNOME Builder development environment has already been working on many new features for next year's GNOME 3.28 desktop environment while even more features are now on track.
Work already being addressed is improved Flatpak support, pseudo-terminal support in the build pipeline, improved search, better CMake and Meson build system integration, support for unit tests, and more.
Lead GNOME Builder IDE developer Christian Hergert has written another status update on his latest improvements for the project.
Developers wanting to use the Google Go language, aka Golang, for web programming can try the beta open source Joy compiler, which promises—when it reaches production release—to turn Go code into JavaScript code.
With Joy, idiomatic Go code will be translated into JavaScript that will work in every browser (as ECMAScript 3 code, with ECMAScript 5 code on the roadmap as well), the open source project claims. It also means JavaScript developers will be able to use Go’s type system and tools. Joy project creator Matthew Mueller says the Go-to-JavaScript translation work is about 90 percent complete.
Graphics: Intel, AMD, POCL and More
Intel has sent in another round of feature updates of their i915 DRM driver to DRM-Next of new material slated for Linux 4.16.
At the start of December they began with their first round of i915 work for Linux 4.16 that included continued work on Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics, power-gating improvements, GEM proxy support, continued HuC/GuC clean-ups, GVT virtualization enhancements, and more. Then last week was a second round of feature additions that included execlist improvements, more Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics enablement, Geminilake workarounds, more robust GPU reset handling, and more.
Since yesterday several (Windows-focused) publications have been running stories about how AMD's next-gen "Navi" GPU was supposedly spotted in the AMD Linux driver code.
AMD’s next generation GPU architecture, Navi, has interestingly been spotted in the latest Linux drivers. That said, it should be noted that the aforementioned drivers do not contain the word “Navi” specifically, but there are certain hints which show that this is indeed a new GPU from Radeon and AMD. The latest Linux drivers contains the following line of code:
Today marks the release of Portable Computing Language "POCL" 1.0 for this originally CPU-based OpenCL implementation.
Earlier this month marked the POCL 1.0 release candidate while out today is the official 1.0.0 release. POCL 1.0 is the best implementation to date for offering OpenCL support on CPUs.
It remains to be seen how exactly the situation will play out with the existing open-source RADV Vulkan driver that's in the Mesa tree and AMD's to-be-opened "Radeon Open Vulkan" driver that is the company's official Vulkan driver. At least though Vulkan drivers are lighter and less maintenance than OpenGL drivers.
For those curious about the size of the RADV Vulkan driver, when checking out Mesa Git this morning, the src/amd/vulkan directory comes in at 36,253 lines of code.
As part of our end-of-year benchmarking, a Phoronix Premium supporter had brought up the idea of seeing how the Radeon RX Vega Linux driver performance has evolved since launch. Ask and you shall receive: here's some numbers showing the state of the Radeon RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64 performance with the open-source RadeonSI+AMDGPU performance as of this week compared to back on launch-day.
