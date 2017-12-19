Oracle Releases VirtualBox 5.2.4 to Fix GNOME Login Screen Bug with 3D Enabled
Oracle released on Tuesday a new minor enhancement and bugfix update to the company's open-source and cross-platform VirtualBox virtualization software for Linux, Mac, and Windows systems.
VirtualBox 5.2.4 comes about one month after the November release of VirtualBox 5.2.2, and it's a small update fixing a few regressions and bugs reported by users lately. For starters, the user interface received better HiDPI support and support for adjusting desktop file for X11 window managers.
Original: Changelog for VirtualBox 5.2
