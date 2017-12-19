Oracle Releases VirtualBox 5.2.4 to Fix GNOME Login Screen Bug with 3D Enabled Oracle released on Tuesday a new minor enhancement and bugfix update to the company's open-source and cross-platform VirtualBox virtualization software for Linux, Mac, and Windows systems. VirtualBox 5.2.4 comes about one month after the November release of VirtualBox 5.2.2, and it's a small update fixing a few regressions and bugs reported by users lately. For starters, the user interface received better HiDPI support and support for adjusting desktop file for X11 window managers. Original: Changelog for VirtualBox 5.2

KDE End-of-Year Fundraiser 2017 is Live! After an exciting and successful year, we give you all an opportunity to help us recharge our proverbial batteries. You've always wanted to contribute to a Free and open source project, right? Maybe you wondered how you could do that. Well, supporting our fundraiser is a perfect way to get started. Donations are also a great way to show gratitude to the developers of your favorite KDE applications, and to ensure the project will continue.

Why SUSE Is Using FBCON Rather Than DRM/KMS For Their In-Kernel Boot Splash As we've been covering since the original patches back in October, SUSE has been working on a very interesting in-kernel bootsplash system. It's growing into an interesting alternative to the user-space-based Plymouth, but one of the leading common criticism of it is the use of FBCON rather than interfacing with the DRM/KMS APIs.

Switching Distro’s Obviously I still use FreeBSD on the desktop; with the packages from area51 I have a full and modern KDE Plasma environment. We (as in, the KDE-FreeBSD team) are still wrestling with getting the full Plasma 5 into the official ports tree (stalled, as so often it has been, on concerns of backwards compatibility), but things like CMake 3.10.1 and Qt 5.9 are sliding into place. Slowly, like brontosauruses driving a ’57 Cadillac. In the meantime, I do most of my Calamares development work — it is a Linux installer, after all — in VMs with some Linux distro installed. Invariably — and especially when working on tools that do the most terrible things to the disks attached to a system — I totally break the system, the VM no longer starts at all, and my development environment is interrupted for a bit.